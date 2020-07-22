Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Scuba Diving Equipment market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1250.4 million by 2025, from $ 1054.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Scuba Diving Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4339136
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Scuba Diving Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Scuba Diving Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Open Respiratory System
Closed Respiratory System
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Recreational Diving
Professional Diving
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Aqualung
Beuchat International
Johnson Outdoors
Poseidon
Tusa
Head
Cressi
American Underwater Products
Sherwood Scuba
Saekodive
H2Odyssey
Atomic Aquatics
IST Sports
Aquatec-Duton
Dive Rite
Zeagles Systems
Seac
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Scuba Diving Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Scuba Diving Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Scuba Diving Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Scuba Diving Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Scuba Diving Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-SCUBA-DIVING-EQUIPMENT-MARKET-GROWTH-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Open Respiratory System
2.2.2 Closed Respiratory System
2.3 Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Scuba Diving Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Recreational Diving
2.4.2 Professional Diving
2.5 Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Scuba Diving Equipment by Company
3.1 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Scuba Diving Equipment Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Scuba Diving Equipment by Regions
4.1 Scuba Diving Equipment by Regions
4.2 Americas Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Scuba Diving Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Scuba Diving Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Scuba Diving Equipment by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Scuba Diving Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Scuba Diving Equipment by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Scuba Diving Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Distributors
10.3 Scuba Diving Equipment Customer
11 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market Forecast
11.1 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Aqualung
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.1.3 Aqualung Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Aqualung Latest Developments
12.2 Beuchat International
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.2.3 Beuchat International Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Beuchat International Latest Developments
12.3 Johnson Outdoors
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.3.3 Johnson Outdoors Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Johnson Outdoors Latest Developments
12.4 Poseidon
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.4.3 Poseidon Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Poseidon Latest Developments
12.5 Tusa
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.5.3 Tusa Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Tusa Latest Developments
12.6 Head
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.6.3 Head Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Head Latest Developments
12.7 Cressi
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.7.3 Cressi Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Cressi Latest Developments
12.8 American Underwater Products
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.8.3 American Underwater Products Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 American Underwater Products Latest Developments
12.9 Sherwood Scuba
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.9.3 Sherwood Scuba Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Sherwood Scuba Latest Developments
12.10 Saekodive
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.10.3 Saekodive Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Saekodive Latest Developments
12.11 H2Odyssey
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.11.3 H2Odyssey Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 H2Odyssey Latest Developments
12.12 Atomic Aquatics
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.12.3 Atomic Aquatics Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Atomic Aquatics Latest Developments
12.13 IST Sports
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.13.3 IST Sports Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 IST Sports Latest Developments
12.14 Aquatec-Duton
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.14.3 Aquatec-Duton Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Aquatec-Duton Latest Developments
12.15 Dive Rite
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.15.3 Dive Rite Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Dive Rite Latest Developments
12.16 Zeagles Systems
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.16.3 Zeagles Systems Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Zeagles Systems Latest Developments
12.17 Seac
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Scuba Diving Equipment Product Offered
12.17.3 Seac Scuba Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Seac Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4339136
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155