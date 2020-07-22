Alzheimer’s disease Emerging and Marketed Drugs, 2020

“Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) market. A detailed picture of the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment guidelines.

Alzheimer’s disease attacks the cells of the brain and neurotransmitters, affecting the way brain functions, memory and behaviour. There is no known cure for the disease, and current approaches focus on helping people maintain mental function, manage behavioural symptoms, and slow down specific problems, such as memory loss. Two categories of drugs are approved for Alzheimer’s disease treatment: cholinesterase inhibitors and partial N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) antagonists.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Alzheimer’s Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. AGB101

2. Bryostatin-1

3. COR388 HCL

4. Eltoprazine

5. ALZT-OP1

6. Brexpiprazole

7. AKST/GRF6019

8. AXS-05

9. Tricaprilin

10. TRx0237

11. RO7105705

12. Azeliragon (TTP488)

And many others

The key players in Alzheimer’s Disease market are:

1. AgeneBio

2. Neurotrope Bioscience

3. Cortexyme

4. Amarantus Bioscience Holdings

5. AZ Therapies

6. Otsuka Pharmaceutical

7. Alkahest

8. Axsome Therapeutics

9. Cerecin

10. TauRx Therapeutics

11. Genentech

12. vTv Therapeutics

And many others

Scope of the report

The Alzheimer’s disease (AD) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages. It comprises of detailed profiles of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details Detailed Alzheimer’s disease (AD) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Alzheimer’s disease (AD)

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Treatment Guidelines

4. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Acquisition Analysis

5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

6. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Discontinued Products

13. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

14. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Key Companies

15. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

17. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Unmet Needs

18. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Future Perspectives

19. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation