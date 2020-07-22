Alzheimer’s disease Emerging and Marketed Drugs, 2020

“Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) market. A detailed picture of the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment guidelines.
Alzheimer’s disease attacks the cells of the brain and neurotransmitters, affecting the way brain functions, memory and behaviour. There is no known cure for the disease, and current approaches focus on helping people maintain mental function, manage behavioural symptoms, and slow down specific problems, such as memory loss. Two categories of drugs are approved for Alzheimer’s disease treatment: cholinesterase inhibitors and partial N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) antagonists.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Alzheimer’s Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. AGB101
2. Bryostatin-1
3. COR388 HCL
4. Eltoprazine
5. ALZT-OP1
6. Brexpiprazole
7. AKST/GRF6019
8. AXS-05
9. Tricaprilin
10. TRx0237
11. RO7105705
12. Azeliragon (TTP488)
And many others
The key players in Alzheimer’s Disease market are:
1. AgeneBio
2. Neurotrope Bioscience
3. Cortexyme
4. Amarantus Bioscience Holdings
5. AZ Therapies
6. Otsuka Pharmaceutical
7. Alkahest
8. Axsome Therapeutics
9. Cerecin
10. TauRx Therapeutics
11. Genentech
12. vTv Therapeutics
And many others
Scope of the report
- The Alzheimer’s disease (AD) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.
- It comprises of detailed profiles of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details
- Detailed Alzheimer’s disease (AD) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
1. Report Introduction
2. Alzheimer’s disease (AD)
2.1. Overview
2.2. History
2.3. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Symptoms
2.4. Causes
2.5.Pathophysiology
2.6. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
3. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Treatment Guidelines
4. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.3. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Acquisition Analysis
5. Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
5.1.5. Assessment by MOA
5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5.1.6. Assessment by Target
5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target
6. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Discontinued Products
13. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Product Profiles
13.1. Drug Name: Company
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table
Detailed information in the report?
14. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Key Companies
15. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
16.1. Dormant Products
16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
16.2. Discontinued Products
16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
17. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Unmet Needs
18. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Future Perspectives
19. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
21.1. Secondary Research
21.2. Expert Panel Validation