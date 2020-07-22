COVID – 19 Impact on IT Services Market 2020 Top Key Players IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture, CSC, NTT Data, SAIC, Xerox, Oracle, Hitachi, NCC, ADP, NEC

Get Sample copy @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/825900

IT services are included System Integration, Cloud Computing Service, IT Consulting, System Support, etc. The service areas (application) are: Enterprise, Financial, Government, Healthcare & Medical, and Others. And Enterprise was the widest area which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.

IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture, CSC, Lookheed, Capgemini, NTT Data, SAIC, Xerox, Oracle, Hitachi, NCC, ADP, NEC, TCS, Infosys, Atos, Wipro, HCL Tech, BT Global Services, and Capita are the key suppliers in the global IT services market. Top 10 took up about 23.8% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market. IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture is the most popular IT services in the world.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

•IBM

•HP

•Fujitsu

•Accenture

•CSC

•Lookheed

•Capgemini

•NTT Data

Global IT Services Industry is spread across 137 pages, profiling 25 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

•North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

•Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

•Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

•South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

•Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

•Type I

•Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

•Enterprise

•Financial

•Government

•Healthcare & Medical

•Others

North America is the largest IT service market in the world these years, and USA is the largest consumption countries of IT services in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 36% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America IT service market), while Europe was about 29%, and Japan is followed with the share about 13.5%.

USA, UK, Japan and India are now the key developers of IT services. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2020 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

