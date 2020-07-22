Global Eyeglass Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Eyeglass market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 137740 million by 2025, from $ 113410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Eyeglass business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Eyeglass market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Eyeglass value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Spctacles
Sunglasses
Contact Lenses
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Young Adults
Adults
Mature Adults
Seniors
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Luxottica Group S.p.A.
CIBA Vision
Essilor International
Carl Zeiss AG
Hoya Corporation
Grand Vision
Safilo Group S.p.A.
De Rigo S.p.A.
Johnson & Johnson
Indo Internacional
Charmant
TEK Optical Canada
CooperVision
Fielmann AG
Marchon
Bausch & Lomb
GBV
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Eyeglass consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Eyeglass market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Eyeglass manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Eyeglass with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Eyeglass submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Eyeglass Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Eyeglass Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Eyeglass Segment by Type
2.2.1 Spctacles
2.2.2 Sunglasses
2.2.3 Contact Lenses
2.3 Eyeglass Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Eyeglass Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Eyeglass Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Eyeglass Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Eyeglass Segment by Application
2.4.1 Young Adults
2.4.2 Adults
2.4.3 Mature Adults
2.4.4 Seniors
2.5 Eyeglass Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Eyeglass Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Eyeglass Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Eyeglass Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Eyeglass by Company
3.1 Global Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Eyeglass Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Eyeglass Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Eyeglass Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Eyeglass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Eyeglass Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Eyeglass Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Eyeglass by Regions
4.1 Eyeglass by Regions
4.2 Americas Eyeglass Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Eyeglass Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Eyeglass Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Eyeglass Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Eyeglass Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Eyeglass Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Eyeglass Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Eyeglass Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Eyeglass Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Eyeglass Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Eyeglass Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Eyeglass Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Eyeglass Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Eyeglass Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Eyeglass by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Eyeglass Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Eyeglass Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Eyeglass Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Eyeglass Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Eyeglass by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Eyeglass Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Eyeglass Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Eyeglass Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Eyeglass Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Eyeglass Distributors
10.3 Eyeglass Customer
11 Global Eyeglass Market Forecast
11.1 Global Eyeglass Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Eyeglass Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Eyeglass Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Eyeglass Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Eyeglass Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Eyeglass Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A.
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.1.3 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Latest Developments
12.2 CIBA Vision
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.2.3 CIBA Vision Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 CIBA Vision Latest Developments
12.3 Essilor International
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.3.3 Essilor International Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Essilor International Latest Developments
12.4 Carl Zeiss AG
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.4.3 Carl Zeiss AG Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Carl Zeiss AG Latest Developments
12.5 Hoya Corporation
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.5.3 Hoya Corporation Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Hoya Corporation Latest Developments
12.6 Grand Vision
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.6.3 Grand Vision Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Grand Vision Latest Developments
12.7 Safilo Group S.p.A.
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.7.3 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Safilo Group S.p.A. Latest Developments
12.8 De Rigo S.p.A.
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.8.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Latest Developments
12.9 Johnson & Johnson
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments
12.10 Indo Internacional
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.10.3 Indo Internacional Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Indo Internacional Latest Developments
12.11 Charmant
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.11.3 Charmant Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Charmant Latest Developments
12.12 TEK Optical Canada
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.12.3 TEK Optical Canada Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 TEK Optical Canada Latest Developments
12.13 CooperVision
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.13.3 CooperVision Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 CooperVision Latest Developments
12.14 Fielmann AG
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.14.3 Fielmann AG Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Fielmann AG Latest Developments
12.15 Marchon
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.15.3 Marchon Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Marchon Latest Developments
12.16 Bausch & Lomb
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.16.3 Bausch & Lomb Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Bausch & Lomb Latest Developments
12.17 GBV
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Eyeglass Product Offered
12.17.3 GBV Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 GBV Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
