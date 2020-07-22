COVID – 19 Impact on Car-sharing Industry 2020-2024 Market Size, Emerging Trend, Growth by Top Vendors Car2Go, Zip car, City Hop, E-Car | Forecast Report

Get Sample copy @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/657646

Over the past three decades, car-sharing has grown from a basic service provided by popular organizations to a widely recognized Urban Transport industry. It is also quickly developing into a globalized industry providing transportation, land use, environmental, and social benefits.

The use of advanced technologies is creating lucrative opportunities for the car sharing market growth. Industries are actively integrating technologically-advanced systems such as vehicle access and reservation systems into their vehicles to gain prominence in the car sharing market.

The vehicle access system enables key less entry whereas the reservation system allows the users to freeze their vehicles as per their time of need. For instance, Zip car uses a zip card as a vehicle access technique to unlock the doors of their vehicles and Enterprise Car Share uses a mobile app for reservation system to provide a selection of cars and the duration of usage for the customers.

The adoption of such technologies will fuel the car sharing market growth. The absence of proper transportation infrastructure is posing a great challenge to the car sharing market. Poor road conditions in India, Turkey, and Africa are limiting the adoption of the car sharing model.

Growing traffic congestion due to lack of road infrastructure is discouraging the users to opt for cars as a mode of transport. Moreover, limited parking on the street or in public garages is restraining the adoption of station-based car sharing platform.

The global Car-Sharing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Car-Sharing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

