Security Assertion Markup Language: 2020 Industry Growth Factors, Size, Share Insight, Trends, Reviews and Forecast till 2026

The global Security Assertion Markup Language Market 2020 authentication market is primarily segmented by offerings, organization size, end user, and region. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Scope of global Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication market includes by Offerings (Solution, Services), by Organization Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by End User (BFSI, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Government, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Security Assertion Markup Language is an open standard for switching authentication and authorization data between parties, in particular, between an identity worker and a service provider. This language is an XML-based markup language for security assertions.

An increasing need for effectively manage large volumes of identities and effective management of stringent regulatory compliances are drive the market growth across the globe. However, lack of awareness may hamper the market growth.

Key market Players: Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market:-

* Gemalto, Inc.

* Thales Group

* Ping Identity Corporation

* Amazon Web Services

* Microsoft Corporation

* Oracle Corporation

* MiniOrange Inc.

* ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation)

* OneLogin, Inc.

* Okta, Inc.

* SSO Easy

* SAASPASS Inc.

* Auth0

* PortalGuard

* RCDevs SA

* Ariel Software Solutions

Based on the basis of Offerings, the market is split into:

* Solution

* Services

In terms of End User, the market is split into:

* BFSI

* Energy and Utilities

* IT and Telecommunication

* Retail

* Government

* Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, product offerings, end user, and organization size market size and their forecast from 2014–2025

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product offering, End User, and Organization Size s with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication

Target Audience:

* Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication manufacturer & Technology Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.

Table of Content-

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Global Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market — Market Overview

4. Global Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market — Industry Trends

5. Global Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market — COVID-19 Impact

6. Global Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market — Offerings Outlook

7. Global Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market — Organization Size Outlook

8. Global Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market — End User Outlook

9. Global Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market — By Regional Outlook

10. Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

