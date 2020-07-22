Hospital-acquired Infections Market 2020 Overview, Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Latest Trends, Business Growth, Top Company Profile

Hospital-acquired Infections Market Analysis

Global Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Market size is touted to surpass USD 36.16 billion at 7.3% CAGR during the predicted years (2013-2022). Hospital acquired infections (HAI) or healthcare associated infections (HCAI) or nosocomial infections are infections that are generally caused by pathogens that spread in the body at an extremely rapid pace. Due to the poor conditions in the nursing home/hospitals and the weak immune system of the patient, the infection generally spread at a rapid speed compared to normal infections. HAI can take place in the digestive tract, urinary tract, skin, lungs or bloodstream. Some of the most common forms of HAI include gastrointestinal infections, genitourinary infections, respiratory infections and surgical wound infections. Such infections can develop in the nursing home, hospital, outpatient clinic, rehabilitation facility or any other clinical settings. It can be acquired from outside environment, infected patient, or staff from that facility.

Avail Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2576

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the hospital acquired infections market. These factors as per the MRFR (Market Research Future) report include rising elderly population with low physical immunity that are susceptible to infections, poor hygiene standards and poor condition of healthcare organizations, virulence and nature of microbial agents, susceptibility of patients such as immunity, existence of other diseases, growing prevalence of infections, implementation of strict guidelines related to prevention and infection of hospital control. Besides, environmental factors including bacterial load and infected material in hospitals, temperature, humidity and crowding, patient’s age, bacterial resistance to medications, increasing prevalence of HAI, poor hospital infrastructure & regulation, lack of awareness, low healthcare expenditure and increase in chronic diseases with long stay in hospitals. On the contrary, loss of patents, higher penetration of generics, huge fragmentation of market and number of players, increasing utilization of quality construction material namely glass in buildings and ceramics, rise of disposables, off label utilization of drugs and antiseptics, counterfeit and spurious products and growth of microbial resistance are factors that are expected to impede hospital acquired infections market growth.

Hospital-acquired Infections Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of the hospital acquired infections market on the basis of infection type, method of treatment and pathogen types.

Based on infection type, it is segmented into respiratory infections, gastrointestinal infections, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections and urinary tract infections.

Based on method of treatment, the hospital acquired infections market report is segmented into radiation, chemical and sterilization.

Based on pathogen types, it is segmented into fungal, bacterial and viral.

Hospital-acquired Infections Market Regional Analysis

By region, the hospital acquired infections market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, Americas will have precedence in the hospital acquired infections market followed by Europe that accounts for the second major share and Asia Pacific that is projected to grow at the fastest pace. The hospital acquired infections market in the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to have potential growth during the predicted years due to dearth of proper healthcare infrastructure coupled with poor hygienic conditions especially in underdeveloped regions.

Hospital-acquired Infections Market Competitive Analysis

Global hospital acquired infections market is competitive and highly fragmented. The major players in the market are using major strategies namely acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, agreements, expansions and new product launches for increasing their footprints.

Get access to full summary @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hospital-acquired-infections-market-2576

Hospital-acquired Infections Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the hospital acquired infections industry include Cantel Medical Corp., STERIS Corporation, 3M Company, Belimed AG, Getinge AB, Becton Dickinson and company, Advanced Sterilization Products and others.

Feb 2019- A new study published in the American Journal of Infection Control throws light on how ultraviolet disinfection technology can reduce up to 97.7% of pathogens within the operating room. It has been specially designed for use in patient rooms, operating rooms and other types of healthcare settings. This technology called PurpleSun is absolutely unique. It comes with foldable partitions, thus can surround equipment on every side. The light will hit 5 surface points as well as utilizes high UV intensity levels for optimum effect in 90-second intervals. The PurpleSun technology can help in optimizing environmental cleanliness thereby resulting in decreased pathogens which could cause infection potentially.

Click here to read more reports on Medical Device

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.