Automotive Turbocharger Market Outlook, Trend, Demand and Forecast 2020 due to COVID-19 Impact

The global automotive turbocharger market is projected to witness significant rise in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2020–2030). Automotive turbocharger is mainly used to enhance efficiency and power output of internal combustion engine (ICE) as it compresses exhaust air from the engine and provide it to combustion chamber. Enhanced fuel efficiency requirements and stringent vehicle emission norms are the major factors leading to the acceleration of the market growth.

Stringent regulations imposed by governments of various countries related to engine downsizing and emission norms are expected to accelerate the automotive turbocharger market. For instance, Indian government has proposed Bharat Stage 6 emission norms to meet vehicle emission standard, which is equivalent to Euro 6 for various vehicles categories, by 2020.

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive turbocharger market are Honeywell International Inc., The Turbo Engineers GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Cummins Inc., BorgWarner, IHI Corp., Turbo Energy Pvt. Ltd., Magnum Performance Turbos Inc., and Continental AG.

The report covers country-wise automotive turbocharger market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, and the U.A.E.