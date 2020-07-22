Cataract Surgical Devices Market: How the Business Will Grow in 2026 ?

The global cataract surgical devices market size is projected to reach USD 9.98 billion by the end of 2026. The high prevalence of cataract disorders will open up a huge potential for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Phacoemulsification Systems, Femtosecond Laser, Intraocular Lenses, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices & Other Consumables), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 6.56 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The increasing prevalence of cataract surgeries has opened up a huge potential for the growth of the companies operating in the market. Recent technological advances in these devices have allowed for improved surgical procedures. The improved efficacies of these devices has in turn led to an increased adoption of cataract surgeries. In addition to this, the favourable health reimbursement policies have contributed to the growing adoption of cataract surgeries and subsequent rise in the demand for cataract surgical devices. The growing demand will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Leading Players operating in the Cataract Surgical Devices Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Johnson and Johnson Services

ZEISS International

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

STAAR SURGICAL

Hoya Corporation

OertliInstrumente AG

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Oculentis

SIFI S.p.A

Other Prominent Players

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have made the highest impact on market growth. The increasing number of cataract surgical procedures, coupled with the demand for improved devices will emerge in favor of the companies operating in this market. In December 2019, Johnson and Johnson Services announced the launch of a new intraocular lens for commercial use in the United States. The company introduced TECNIS Toric II1-Piece intraocular lens. The device will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The report summarizes a few of the major products of recent times and gauges their impact on the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market, Increasing Reimbursement Policies to Aid Growth

The report discusses the ongoing cataract surgical devices market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of cataract disorders and growing use of technologically advanced devices. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 2.09 billion and this value is likely to increase in the coming years. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies has aided the growth of the market in the coming years.

