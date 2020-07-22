Researches and Improvements Driving the Medical Robotics Market; MRFR Unleashes the Forecast for 2017 – 2023

The global medical robotics market has continually been growing mainly due to the rapid advancements in medical robotics technology. Operating machines remotely and performing surgeries meticulously, medical robotics technology, has been proven to be far more effective than other similar technologies of medical science. Resultantly, this technology is being used across the verticals of healthcare making a number of surgical procedures easier & successful. Moreover, the increasing number of urological, cardiothoracic, and general surgeries is escalating the market on the global platform.

Considering the potential of the market to grow in the years to come, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published analysis asserts that the global medical robotics market is expected to garner exponential accruals by 2023 posting a double-digit CAGR of 20.8% throughout the assessment period (2017 – 2023).

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) into medical robotics technology has further enabled medical robotics to reach par excellence, making cost-effective healthcare available. Simultaneously, the emergence of AR &AI has been supporting medical robotics to streamline operating theatres, making the surgical procedures efficient without leaving scope for human error at the same time saving a whole lot of time of healthcare staff.

Additional factors predominantly propelling the growth of the market include the augmenting demand for robotic surgeries and the prevalence of diseases & increasing cases of accidents. Furthermore, growing investments transpired into R&D activities are helping the market to create a significant revenue pocket in the global space, improving the technology further.

Avail Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1311



On the other hand, factors such as the latency issues occurred due to the embryonic stage of this technology such as the time lapses between the instructions physicians give to direct the controls and machines’ response which results in robots getting programmed incorrectly, are impeding the growth of the market. Also, the intense training required before operating these robots (machines) which demands a significant amount of time, present challenges to the growth of the market, slowing down its uptake.

Moreover, the technology demands more advancement in terms of logistics for instance; once programmed, this robotics cannot change the course instantly, meaning, they offer no chance for the needed adjustments to take place during the surgery which is also a crucial factor. Nevertheless, advancements in technology which is expected in the nearing future will support the market to perceive mega accruals, ruling-out these issues.

Global Medical Robotics Market – Segmentations

The analysis has been segmented into three key dynamics for ease of understanding: –

By Product: Medical Surgical Robotic Systems (Neurosurgical Robotic Systems, Orthopaedic Robotic Systems, Laparoscopy Surgical Robotic Systems, and other), Various Accessories, Hospitals & Pharmacies (I.V. Robots, Pharmacy Robot, and others), and Rehabilitation Services (Orthotics Robots, Prosthetic Robots, Assistive Robots, Therapeutic Robots, and other) among others.

By Application: Neurology, Cardiology, Rehabilitation, Laparoscopy, and others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Medical Robotics Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region, due to the vast technological advances dominates the global medical robotics market, holding over 40% of the market share. The augmenting demand for robot-assisted surgeries and futuristic healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors driving the growth in the regional market. Additionally, high healthcare expenditures foster the growth of the market in the region.

The European medical robotics market accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Factors that are helping the regional market to boost further include favorable governmental support and initiatives. Furthermore, the proliferating healthcare sector led by the resurging economy is expected to help the market to grow extensively.

The medical robotics market in the Asia Pacific region has emerged as a profitable market, globally. Substantial technological developments and the continually developing healthcare infrastructure that is led by the rapidly developing economy are some of the key driving forces boosting the growth of the regional market, allowing it to register a fabulous CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Global Medical Robotics Market – Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the medical robotics market appears to be highly fragmented with several well-established players alongside the new entrants are forming a competitive landscape. Optimizing situational awareness, these players focus on market trends to ensure their mission success. By incorporating strategic initiatives such as innovation, M&A, these players seek market expansion and invest increasingly in R&D to develop cost-effective product portfolio. As they are aware that these investments are going to help them to expand their market presence

Global Medical Robotics Market- Major Players:

Key players operating in the global medical robotics market include Smith & Nephew Ltd. (UK), ReWalk Robotics (Israel), Stryker Corporation (US), Medtech SA (France), Hocoma AG (Switzerland), KUKA Roboter GmbH (Germany), Aethon Inc. (US), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel), Varian Medical System, Inc. (US), Intouch Health Technologies, Inc. (US), Titan Medical, Inc. (US), Medrobotics Corporation (US), Carefusion Inc.(US), Kinova (US), Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US), Hansen Medical, Inc. (US), Myomo Inc. (US), Transenterix, Inc. (US), Auroba Biomed Inc. (US), and ZOLL Medical Corp. (US) among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

March 06, 2019 —- Johnson & Johnson (the US), a leading global medical device company announced the acquisition of Auris Health, Inc. (the US), a Surgical Robotics development platform for diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopic procedures. Auris Health’s R&D had received FDA approval for its new class of flexible robots that avoid cutting patients by using the body’s natural openings.

Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-robotics-market-1311



In scenarios where the robotics acquisitions continue as the industry matures, this acquisition is expected to enable J&J to shape the future of intervention with the added expertise and resources of the world’s largest healthcare organization.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.