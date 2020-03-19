According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Beer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America Beer Market size reached US$ 124 Billion in 2019.

Beer represents one of the most popular alcoholic beverages that is made from malted cereal grain, flavored with hops and finally brewed by slow fermentation. It generally comprises 3% to 40% alcohol by volume (ABV), which varies depending on the style and recipe of the formulation. If consumed in moderation, it offers health benefits, such as reducing the risk of atherosclerosis, angina, stroke and heart attack.

Beer can be easily consumed without dilution or addition of any flavoring substances. As a result, it supports the on-the-go lifestyles of the consumers in the North American region. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for craft beer in the region as it is handcrafted and infused with native flavors by local microbreweries. Apart from this, owing to the increased health consciousness among individuals, consumer preferences are shifting towards light beer as it has low calories with limited alcohol content. This is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Report Scope:

North America Beer Market

Key Regions Analysed United States Canada Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Product Type Standard Lager Premium Lager Specialty Beer Others

Market by Packaging Glass PET Bottle Metal Can Others

Market by Production Macro-Brewery Micro-Brewery Others

Market by Alcohol Content High Low Alcohol Free

Market by Flavour Unflavoured Flavoured

Market by Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets On-Trades Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape Competitive Structure Key Player Profiles



