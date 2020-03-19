Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development market research report looks at the key aspects of the market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The industry inquiries in this report provide an examination and data as specified by classes. It underlines the global key manufacturers and analyzes the market competition landscape. The report also comprises of a bottomless knowledge on market definition, market drivers and market restraints, classifications, applications, and engagements. What is more, Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market report conducts analysis on sales (consumption) of market, focuses on the top players to assess their sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Global gastrointestinal diseases drug development market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders worldwide and pharmaceuticals companies operating in gastrointestinal diseases pipeline space are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gastrointestinal diseases drug development market are Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Ardelyx, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group）Co., Ltd., RedHill, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Avexegen Therapeutics, Inc., Knight Therapeutics Inc., Daewon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Metacrine, Vaxart, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, SynAct Pharma AB, Sequella, Inc, Prometic Life Sciences Inc, SHIELD THERAPEUTICS, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, ABIVAX among others

Market Definition: Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market

Gastrointestinal diseases are defined as the condition or disease that occurs within the gastrointestinal tract. The gastrointestinal disorders includes constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease and hence forth. The patients with gastrointestinal disorders may experience abdominal pain and cramps, bloating and change in bowel habits.

According to the articles published in the Oxford University Press by Journal of the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology, it was estimated up to 270,000 patients are living with inflammatory bowel disease and 135,000 patients with Crohn’s disease in the Canada in the year of 2018. These growing cases of gastrointestinal diseases and high demand of disease specific treatment are factors to drive the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market

Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market : By Disease Type

Gastroenteritis

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Irritable bowel syndrome

Others

Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market : By Molecular targets

Sodium Transporter Nhe3 Inhibitor

Sphinogosine-1-Phosphate Receptor Functional Antagonist

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Blocker

Others

Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market : By Marketed Drugs

Infliximab

Adalimumab

Mesalazine

Others

Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market : By Clinical Trials

Etrolizumab

SHP647

ABX464

ASP3291

Others

Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market:

In June 2019, Knight Therapeutics Inc, filed New Drug Submission (NDS) to the Health Canada for Ibsrela, (tenapanor), an oral sodium transporter NHE3 inhibitor for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome in patients with constipation. Upon approval of Ibsrela, it will change the treatment landscape to the physician as well as patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome throughout the Canada

In November 2018, Ardelyx received FDA’s acceptance of New Drug Application (NDA) for Tenapanor, sodium transporter NHE3 inhibitor for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome in patients with constipation. If approved it will shift from standard symptomatic treatment to the disease specific treatment

Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market Drivers

Introduction of biologics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases is boosting the gastrointestinal diseases drug development market

High prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders worldwide will drive the market growth

On-going clinical trial is being conducted by the many pharmaceuticals companies also acts as a market driver

New launches of products annually is propelling the market growth

Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market Restraints

Huge expenditure involved in research and development will restrict the market growth

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to hamper the market growth

Limited success rate of novel therapies will hamper the market growth

Opportunities in the Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

