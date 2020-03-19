Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) market research report looks at the key aspects of the market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The industry inquiries in this report provide an examination and data as specified by classes. It underlines the global key manufacturers and analyzes the market competition landscape. The report also comprises of a bottomless knowledge on market definition, market drivers and market restraints, classifications, applications, and engagements. What is more, Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market report conducts analysis on sales (consumption) of market, focuses on the top players to assess their sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Global gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of GPC and technological advancement are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market are WATERS, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Tosoh, Schambeck SFD GmbH, S.A, J2 Scientific, Gilson Incorporated., LCTech GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, Lucideon Limited, PSS Polymer Standards Service GmbH, KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, SHOWA DENKO KK, Wyatt Technology Corporation. and others.

Market Definition: Global Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market

Gel permeation chromatography (GPC) is a kind of size exclusion chromatography whose main function is separates the analyses according to their size. They are widely used to analyse and understand the performance of the polymer. It is mainly used to determine the overall weight distribution of the polymer. Analytical systems and clean- up systems are common types of the GPC. Mainly, clean up systems are used in the complex samples as a sample preparation process.

Segmentation: Global Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market : By Product

Detectors

Systems

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market : By Application

Salts & Amino Acids Separate from Proteins

Fractionation & Purification of Proteins Polysaccharides & Nucleic Acids

Other

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market : By Type

Analytical Systems

Clean-up Systems

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market : By End-Users

Academic Institutions

Chemical and Biochemical Companies

Government Agencies

Other

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market : By Temperature

Ambient Temperature

High Temperature

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market:

In September 2017, Showa Denko announced the launch of their new analytical columns Shodex which consists of GPC HK-401, GPC HK-405 and GPC HK-HFIP404L, which is specially designed for gel permeation chromatography. The main aim of the launch is to increase the accuracy of the material in different molecular weights. It is very suitable for the medicine manufacturer and biochemistry

In October 2016, Wyatt Technology announced the launch of their new intrinsic viscosity detectors, ViscoStar III which has the ability to determine size, molar mass of different types of the molar molecules. This can be used with multi-angle light scattering (MALS) detectors and gel permeation chromatography. It will increase the chemical stability and sensitivity of other GPC viscometer

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market Drivers

Requirement of small amount mobile phase will drive market growth

Availability of well-defined separation time in GPC will also propel growth

Its ability to set flow rate will also drive the market growth

Ability to provide result in short span of time will enhance the market growth

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market Restraints

Need of filtrations every time before using to avoid dust and other particles is restraining the market

Narrow quantity of peak resolving capacity due to the short amount of GPC run will restrain market

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market : Competitive Analysis

Global gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gel permeation chromatography (GPC) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

