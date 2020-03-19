This Injection Molding Machine Market report provides complete analysis of the market on global and regional level. It inspects the development rate and the market value dependent on the market elements and growth initiating factors. The market players are profiled and their improvement strategies are separated so as to manage new participants as well as set up players. It likewise features the top to bottom investigation of different unequivocal parameters. This Injection Molding Machine Market report also offers various methodologies for boosting the presentation of the organizations.

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

The global injection molding machine market is expected to reach USD 20.14 billion by 2025, from USD 16.83 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product Type

Plastic Thermoplastics Thermosets

Rubber

Metal Powder Liquid

Ceramic

Others

By Machine Type

Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

All-Electric Injection Molding Machine

Hybrid Injection Molding Machine

By Clamping Force

0–200 Ton-Force

201–500 Ton-Force

Above 500 Ton-Force

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key vendors operating in the market:

The key players operating in the global injection molding machine market are –

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

Engel Austria GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

Milacron Holdings Corp.

The other players in the market are Engel Austria GmbH, Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Kraussmaffei Group GmbH, Negri Bossi S.P.A., Nigata Machine Techno Company, Ltd., Huarong Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd., Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd., Toshiba Machine Co.

Market drivers:

Demand from the packaging sector

Rising awareness about energy saving

Growing automotive industry in developing countries

Advancements in injection molding technology

Market restraints:

High heating and hydraulic pressure

Less economical for small production capacities

Research Methodology

The Market is analyzed using various different research methodologies like Porter’s Five Force Analysis, SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry value chain analysis, Supply chain analysis through which the drivers, restraints and threats of the market is analyzed in this Injection Molding Machine Market research report.

