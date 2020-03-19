Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Ceramic Tableware Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include Fiskars villeroy & boch, Rosenthal GmbH, Weiye Ceramics Co., Ltd., Guangxi Sanhuan Enterprise Group Holding Co., Ltd., GUANGDONG SITONG GROUP CO.,LTD, Hunan Hualian China Industry Co., Ltd., Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co., Ltd., TATA Ceramics Limited, WEIYE CERAMICS CO., LTD, GUANGDONG SITONG GROUP CO.,LTD, Churchill China (UK) Ltd., Homer Laughlin China Company, Rosenthal, staatliche porzellan-manufaktur meissen gmbh, KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan GmbH.

Global Ceramic Tableware Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Porcelain, Bone China, Stoneware),

End- Users (Commercial Use, Home Use),

Type (Glazed Ceramic Tableware, Unglazed Ceramic Tableware)

Global Ceramic Tableware Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 62.03 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 91.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the modular kitchen projects is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Tableware or dinnerware is used for the setting of table, serving food and dining. They are usually made of the material like earthenware, stoneware, faience, bone china and porcelain and also use materials like woods, silver, gold, acrylic and plastic. Ceramics are usually not that much expensive and also hold the colour well.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

They are made of the material which are nontoxic

Ceramics have hard surface which does not absorb any chemicals and prevent the chemical from leaching food.

The durability of the product is very less as it can be broken and shattered easily and is the major factor restraining the growth.

Competitive Landscape:

In March 2017, Tata Ceramics Limited announced the launch of their retail store at Lucknow. The main aim is to expand its market.

In February 2018, Amazon announced the launch of their new pastel ceramic dinnerware line Dorotea. This is a collection of a dinner and salad plates, mugs, bowls and serving dishes. They will be available in the floral pattern in pink, light blue, yellow, orange and green.

