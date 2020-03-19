Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Kitchen Appliances Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Whirlpool Corporation; Morphy Richards; LG Electronics; Havells India Ltd.; SAMSUNG; Electrolux; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Haier lnc.; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Home Appliances Group; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; Mabe; Midea Group and Miele & Cie. KG.

Kitchen Appliances Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Ovens, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Stoves, Dishwashers, Water Purifiers, Others), End-Use Application (Commercial, Household), Structure (Free-Stand, Built-In), Distribution Channel (Direct, E-Commerce), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 172.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 296.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of innovations and technological advancements activities adopted by the players in the market.

In February 2019, Electrolux announced the launch of new appliances for home and kitchen in the North America region at the 2019 “Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS)” in Las Vegas, United States. The products launched under the Frigidaire brand included an oven with air fry technology, as well as customizable refrigerator drawer with the capability of being converted into a freezer; along with the introduction of climate-controlled wine cellars from its Vintec brand.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of disposable income which has enabled a number of consumers to purchase the advanced and innovative products being presented by the manufacturers

Market Restraints:

Cost of operation, maintenance and environmental impact associated with the working of these appliances

Competitive Analysis: Global Kitchen Appliances Market

Global kitchen appliances market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of kitchen appliances market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

