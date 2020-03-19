Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Smart Shoes Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include Under Armour, Inc.; Boltt Sports Technologies; Xiaomi; Nike, Inc.; Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co., Ltd.; PUMA SE; Ducere; ReTiSense Inc; Digitsole; Saltedventure inc.; Lechal; Sole Power, LLC; no new folk studio Inc.; TRAQshoes; Zhor-Tech; Intellinium among others.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Competitive Landscape:

In January 2019, PUMA SE announced the launch of self-lacing smart shoes aimed at competing with Nike’s own smart shoes. Puma’s shoes known as “Fi” will be connected with the app on the user’s smartphone and can be tightened or loosened upon swiping on the connected device

In January 2019, Nike, Inc. announced the launch of “Nike Adapt”, a platform designed for customizing the fit of their shoes by integrating a power-lacing system with an app, firmware and components in the Nike Adapt BB basketball shoe. Through the usage of this app, users can adjust or modify the levels of fit in their shoes and enhance the overall settings of shoe sensing based on their demands

Global Smart Shoes Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Athletic, Non-Athletic),

Functionality (Step Counting, Positioning, Navigation, Auto-Tightening),

End-User (Children, Young, Disabled Individuals, Adults, Old People),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Unique structure of the report

Global smart shoes market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 31.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing adoption of smart technologies for various consumer goods and their conceptualization in products.

Smart shoes are footwear equipped with various technological elements and connected to another device such as smartphone, or other smart devices. These footwear are equipped with special sensors which track and monitor the location data helping provide this data to connected smart devices which can be used for health, navigation and positional benefits.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for these products from the healthcare industry is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Focus on undertaking programs that enhance the performance of individuals through consistent monitoring is expected to foster growth of the market

Larger costs associated with these products restricts the market growth

Lack of product awareness and adoption rate from the various emerging regions that are still untapped also hampers the market growth

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Smart Shoes Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Smart Shoes Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Smart Shoes Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Smart Shoes Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

