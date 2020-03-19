‘Time-Sensitive Networking’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Time-Sensitive Networking’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market to reach USD 928.55 billion by 2025.

Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market valued approximately USD 29.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Time-Sensitive Networking market are Development of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standards for deterministic ethernet, increasing adoption of IOT for automation and real time delivery of Ethernet Traffic. One of the major restraining factor of global time-sensitive networking market is the inability of TSN standards to provide customized solution. Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a set of standards under development by Time Saving Networking task group of the IEEE 802.1 working group. TSN enables collection real of time data to perform analytics, gain operational insights and increases the productivity of the system. TSN will Support full-duplex standards Ethernet derivates with higher bandwidth options such as 1GB, 10GB and even 400GB version in IEEE 802.3. TSN incorporates top-tier IT security provisions. Segmentation performance protection and temporal composability can add multiple levels of defense to the security framework. By using standard Ethernet components, TSN can integrate with existing brownfield applications and standards IT Traffic. TSN prioritize the low latency communication required for fast system response and closed-loop control application. It can achieve deterministic transfer times on the order of tens of microseconds and time synchronization between nodes down to tens of nanoseconds to ensure reliable delivery of this time-critical traffic.

The regional analysis of Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue across the globe owing to growing industrial automation in the US. Europe is also contributing major share in the global time-saving networking market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Global Time-Sensitive Networking market report inclusions:

Key players:

Cisco Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsemi Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nationals Instruments Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Belden Inc., Broadcom Limited, Testbed Ecosystems

Market Segmentation:

By End-user (Industrial Automation, Power & Energy, Automotive, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Time-Sensitive Networking market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Time-Sensitive Networking market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

.

.

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

