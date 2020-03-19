Global Indoor Location Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.37billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 183.54billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 40.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Indoor Location Market are Apple Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Europe), Google Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Broadcom (US), Gbrmpa, HERE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Senion (Europe), Zebra Technologies Corp., STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), AeroScout Industrial, Ekahau, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AISLE411 (US), Glopos Technologies, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Navizon Inc (US), Nearby Now, Sensewhere and among others.

Inefficiency of the GPS technology in indoor premises, this act as a driver of the market.

Reliable assistance from governments for ensuring public safety, this act as a driver of the market.

Deployment and maintenance challenges, this act as restraints to the market.

