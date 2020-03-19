Global street and roadway lighting market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed development of modernization and infrastructure to improve the visibility and safety,

Market Drivers:

Improvement of chauffeurs, riders and pedestrian’s visibility and safety is driving the growth of the market

Development of modernization and infrastructure, such as smart cities is propelling the growth of the market

Need for efficient power lighting installation is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing supply in street lighting technologies for smart methods is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of alertness about the reimbursement duration

Huge accession charge of Smart Lighting

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market Segmentation:

By Lighting Type

Conventional Lighting

Smart Lighting Communication Technology Wired Technology Wireless Technology



By Light Source

LEDs

Fluorescent Lights

HID Lamps Mercury Vapor Lamps (MVL) High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) Lamps Metal Halides and Induction Lamps



By Wattage Type

Less Than 50W

Between 50W and 150W

More Than 150W

By End User

Highways

Street and Roadways

Others Bridges Tunnels



By Offering

