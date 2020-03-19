Global Engineering Software Industry Report – Forecast to 2025 is latest research report published by “The Insight Partners”, which provides comprehensive information on Engineering Software Market – Trends, Size, Share, Statistics with historic and forecast data to 2025.

Engineering Software market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world.

Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries such as automotive, construction electronics, oil & gas and others. The engineering software market is further flourishing due to the rising adoption of portable computing devices at workplace coupled with easy availability of these software over cloud. The South America engineering software market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 7.7% in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Engineering Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Engineering Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Engineering Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

• PTC, Inc

• Rockwell Automation

• SAP SE

• Siemens PLM Software Inc.

• Synopsys, Inc.

• Autodesk, Inc.

• AVEVA Group plc

• Dassault Systemes, S.A.

• Vectorworks Inc.

• Aspen Technology, Inc.

• Intergraph Corporation

The Engineering Software market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 25.60 Bn in 2017 to US$ 44.54 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2017 and 2025.

KBC Advanced Technologies Plc The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Engineering Software based on by type, component, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Engineering Software with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further drivers evaluate market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

