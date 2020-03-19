Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Cassava Modified Starch Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avebe., Cargill Incorporated, Emsland- Strke GmbH, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion, Roquette Frres, Tate & Lyle, Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., ULRICK&SHORT, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Angel Starch & Food Pvt Ltd, Honest., Sanstar Bio – Polymers Ltd., Shubham Starch Chem (P) Ltd., AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Everest Starch (IND) Pvt. Ltd among others.

Global Cassava Modified Starch Market Feed stock (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Others), Consumption (Native Starch, Sweeteners (Starch Sugars), Modified Starch), Application (Confectionery & Drinks, Processed Food, Corrugating and Paper Making, Feed, Pharma & Chemicals, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In January 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company collaborated with General Starch Limited (GSL) which is a starch producer based in Thailand. This collaboration helps Archer Daniels Midland Company to manufacture a broad range of starches for customer and maximize its presence in EMEA region

Market Drivers

Growth in end-use industries is escalating the market growth

High demand for ready-to-eat food products which has stimulated the growth of the cassava starch industry

Rising westernization is fueling the growth of the textile industry which is boosting the market growth

Increasing requirement for sweeteners is expected to drive the cassava starch market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Side effects of cassava modified starch may hamper the growth of the market

Lack of awareness about cassava starch in developing countries is restraining the market growth in the forecast period

High price of cassava starch in comparison with the alternatives, such as corn starch will restrain the growth of the market

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Cassava Modified Starch Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Cassava Modified Starch Industry Production by Regions

– Global Cassava Modified Starch Industry Production by Regions

– Global Cassava Modified Starch Industry Revenue by Regions

– Cassava Modified Starch Industry Consumption by Regions

Cassava Modified Starch Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Cassava Modified Starch Industry Production by Type

– Global Cassava Modified Starch Industry Revenue by Type

– Cassava Modified Starch Industry Price by Type

Cassava Modified Starch Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Cassava Modified Starch Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Cassava Modified Starch Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Cassava Modified Starch Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Cassava Modified Starch Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Cassava Modified Starch Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

