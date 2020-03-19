Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this In-Flight Catering Services Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, DO & CO, Emirates Flight Catering, Flying Food Group, gategroup, LSG Sky Chefs, Newrest Group Services SAS, SATS Ltd., ANA CATERING SERVICE CO.,LTD., Brahim’s Holdings, dnata, AeroChef, MALTON INFLIGHT, EGYPTAIR IN-FLIGHT SERVICES, among other domestic and global players.

In-Flight Catering Services Market Trends | Industry Segment by Aircraft Class (Economy Class, Business Class, First Class), Flight Type (Full Service, Low Cost, Hybrid, Others), Food Type (Meals, Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global In-Flight Catering Services Market

In-flight catering services market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 4.79% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing government initiatives for sustainable air connectivity is the factor for the market growth.

In-flight catering services implies the provision of ready and prepared food & drinks at any public airport for usage on board an aircraft while in flight. Catering companies prepare these meals and are served by trolley to passengers.

Increasing number of domestic and international air passengers is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factor such as growth in aviation industry, increasing inflight catering, integration of new technologies for ordering food on-board and increasing focus on improving the quality of the on-board food is expected to enhance the market growth.

Factors such as growth in low cost airline and availability of retail on-boards & personal inflight chef are hampering the growth of the market.

In-Flight Catering Services Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the in-flight catering services market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Competitive Landscape and In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis

In-flight catering services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to in-flight catering services market.

At the Last, In-Flight Catering Services industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

