Hydrocolloid Dressing market research report looks at the key aspects of the market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The industry inquiries in this report provide an examination and data as specified by classes. It underlines the global key manufacturers and analyzes the market competition landscape. The report also comprises of a bottomless knowledge on market definition, market drivers and market restraints, classifications, applications, and engagements. What is more, Hydrocolloid Dressing Market report conducts analysis on sales (consumption) of market, focuses on the top players to assess their sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Global hydrocolloid dressing market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in acceptance of hydrocolloid dressing due to its benefits such as easy to use, last several days between changes and also does not cause pain when removed increases growth of hydrocolloids dressing market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hydrocolloid dressing market are ConvaTec, Paul Hartmann, 3M, Derma Sciences, Smith and Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Dermarite, Coloplast, Acelity (KCI Licensing), Lohmann & Rauscher, PLITEK, LLC., BenQ Materials, Fralock, Trusetal Verbandstoffwerk GmbH, Coloplast, BSN medical, Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., KCI Licensing, Inc.,Helm India Pvt Ltd among others.

Market Definition: Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market

In recent era, hydrocolloids are the most widely used modern dressings worldwide. It is type of dressing that contains gel-forming agents such as gelatin and sodium carboxymethylcellulose (NaCMC). A hydrocolloids dressing provide effective occlusion on dry wounds and provides softness on tissues. This product shows its effect once it is applied on wound and in presence of wound exudate hydrocolloids absorb liquid and form a gel. The hydrocolloids are frequently used in the treatment of pressure ulcers. It is one of the effective dressings as compare to gauze dressings.

Segmentation: Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market : By Product Type

Paste

Powder

Gel/Water Forms

Others

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market : By Material Type

Gelatin

Pectin

Polysaccharides

Others

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Aesthetics Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, BSN medical, Inc. entered in acquisition with Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., a provider of advanced wound care products. Under this agreement BSN medical, Inc. has taken over the distribution rights for SORBION SACHET and SORBION SANA’s primary dressings different countries such as United States, Canada and Latin America. With this agreement BSN medical, Inc. has expanded its business in dressing products

In May 2017, HARTMANN, one of the leading manufacturers of wound care products worldwide recently received award in the ‘Most Innovative New Dressing’ category at the Journal of Wound Care Awards 2017 by the launch of HydroClean plus. This award has made the company to promote their valuable product worldwide and it ultimately strengthen the business

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Technological advancement in dressing technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Awareness regarding effectiveness of hydrocolloid dressing is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased adoption of hydrocolloid dressing globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market Restraints:

Unfavourable reimbursement limits is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increase in infection risk among diabetic patient, which is restricting the overall adoption of hydrocolloid dressing

Not suitable for neuropathic ulcers, which is restricting the overall adoption of hydrocolloid dressing

Competitive Analysis

Global hydrocolloid dressing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart electric meter market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Hydrocolloid Dressing Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Hydrocolloid Dressing Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

