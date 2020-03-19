Global Learning Management System Market Study

The learning management system market is flourishing due to the need for LMS in higher education system and rising trend of cloud computing. Implementation of emerging technologies like gamification and virtual reality and development of LMS for students with disabilities will add new opportunities for this market in the long run. Geographically the learning management system market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Western European Countries, however, the learning management system market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, South America and Africa, as the region is anticipated to witness over the coming years.

Market Insights

Rising demand for LMS in higher education organization to drive the global learning management system market

The growing trend of adoption of LMS by the HEOs (Higher education Organization) across the world is different than the adoption trend of colleges and universities. The HEO over past few years have significantly driven the demand for LMS. At present, U.S is the largest adopter of LMS in higher education sector, however Western Europe and other countries of North America are anticipated to gradually increase their demand for cost-effective LMS in the coming years. Blackboard Inc., is the largest provider of LMS to the HEO followed by Canvas and Docebo. These companies are thriving to develop cost efficient LMS for HEO in order to drive the demand for LMS in higher education sector.

Learning management system market expected to flourish in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region comprises of several developing countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing increasing penetration coupled with decreasing internet rates subsequently driving the growth of LMS market in APAC. Rapid population growth and increasing urbanization has created a demand for better education in the region. This is further supported by governments of several economies that are focused on enhancing their education system by supporting the growth of technology in the education sector by providing funds for development of literacy in rural areas.

Company Profiles

Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

Docebo

IBM Corporation

Netdimensions Ltd.

SAP SE

Blackboard Inc.

SABA Software, Inc.

Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Pearson Plc

D2L Corporation

No. of Pages: 150

Scope of the Report

The research on the Learning Management System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Learning Management System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Table of Content

