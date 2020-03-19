According to this study, over the next five years the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market will register a 32.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 24100 million by 2024, from US$ 4550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) business, shared in Chapter 3.
Legal outsourcing, also known as legal process outsourcing (LPO), refers to the practice of a law firm or corporation obtaining legal support services from an outside law firm or legal support services company (LPO provider). When the LPO provider is based in another country, the practice is called offshoring and involves the practice of outsourcing any activity except those where personal presence or contact is required, e.g. appearances in court and face-to-face negotiations. When the LPO provider is based in the same country, the practice of outsourcing includes agency work and other services requiring a physical presence, such as court appearances. This process is one of the incidents of the larger movement towards outsourcing. The most commonly offered services have been agency work, document review, legal research and writing, drafting of pleadings and briefs, and patent services.
The onshore legal process outsourcing market is anticipated to witness high growth over the future, as it is considered a comparatively safer alternative in comparison to outsourcing offshore. It offers benefits such as shared regulatory framework, which streamlines the business processes. It is a profitable option for organizations that desire working together with companies within the same country. Furthermore, subcontracting in the same country also delivers advantages such as shared regulatory framework.
India legal process outsourcing market size will grow significantly from 2016 to 2024 due to the presence of numerous English speaking lawyers whose incomes are lesser than those of their U.S. based counterparts. Indian service providers have also worked to address the necessary requirements to target UK and U.S. based clients. Favorable government initiatives associated with the LPO market such as Foreign Direct Investment in 100% equity of the firm in LPO / BPO enables foreign companies to establish their subsidiaries as private limited companies with minimum liability over shared investment.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Offshore Outsourcing
Onshore Outsourcing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
E Discovery
Patent Support
Litigation Support
Contract Drafting
Review Management
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CPA Global
Capita
QuisLex
Unitedlex
Clutch Group
American Discovery
Accace
Integreon
Cobra Legal Solutions
Infosys
Evalueserve
Amstar Litigation Support
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Offshore Outsourcing
2.2.2 Onshore Outsourcing
2.3 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Segment by Application
2.4.1 E Discovery
2.4.2 Patent Support
2.4.3 Litigation Support
2.4.4 Contract Drafting
2.4.5 Review Management
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) by Players
3.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) by Regions
4.1 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) by Countries
7.2 Europe Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 CPA Global
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Offered
11.1.3 CPA Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 CPA Global News
11.2 Capita
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Offered
11.2.3 Capita Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Capita News
11.3 QuisLex
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Offered
11.3.3 QuisLex Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 QuisLex News
11.4 Unitedlex
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Offered
11.4.3 Unitedlex Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Unitedlex News
11.5 Clutch Group
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Offered
11.5.3 Clutch Group Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Clutch Group News
11.6 American Discovery
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Offered
11.6.3 American Discovery Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 American Discovery News
11.7 Accace
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Offered
11.7.3 Accace Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Accace News
11.8 Integreon
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Offered
11.8.3 Integreon Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Integreon News
11.9 Cobra Legal Solutions
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Offered
11.9.3 Cobra Legal Solutions Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Cobra Legal Solutions News
11.10 Infosys
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Offered
11.10.3 Infosys Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Infosys News
11.11 Evalueserve
11.12 Amstar Litigation Support
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
