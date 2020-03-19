According to this study, over the next five years the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market will register a 128.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28500 million by 2024, from US$ 200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report studies the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market. Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology could be key to creating flexible, adaptable networks that help operators prepare for an unpredictable future. The rapid growth in mobile traffic volume and its increasingly dynamic nature, plus the many new types of user devices and applications, make it hard to predict demand. But vRAN can protect investments – and improve service — all the way to 5G.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2825094
United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) in 2017.
In the industry, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) profits most In 2017 and recent years, while NEC and Altiostar ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.09%, 15.61% and 11.83% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), including Software, Platform and Servers. And Software is the main type for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), and the Software reached a sales volume of approximately 76.45 M USD in 2017, with 37.94% of global sales volume.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Software
Platform
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Dense Area Urban
Enterprise
Public Venue Environments
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)
NEC
Altiostar
Wind River
Amdocs
Dell EMC
ASOCS
Dali Wireless
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-virtualized-radio-access-network-vran-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Software
2.2.2 Platform
2.2.3 Servers
2.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Dense Area Urban
2.4.2 Enterprise
2.4.3 Public Venue Environments
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) by Players
3.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) by Regions
4.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) by Countries
7.2 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered
11.1.3 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) News
11.2 NEC
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered
11.2.3 NEC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 NEC News
11.3 Altiostar
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered
11.3.3 Altiostar Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Altiostar News
11.4 Wind River
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered
11.4.3 Wind River Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Wind River News
11.5 Amdocs
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered
11.5.3 Amdocs Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Amdocs News
11.6 Dell EMC
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered
11.6.3 Dell EMC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Dell EMC News
11.7 ASOCS
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered
11.7.3 ASOCS Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 ASOCS News
11.8 Dali Wireless
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered
11.8.3 Dali Wireless Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Dali Wireless News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2825094
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155