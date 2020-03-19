According to this study, over the next five years the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market will register a 128.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28500 million by 2024, from US$ 200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report studies the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market. Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology could be key to creating flexible, adaptable networks that help operators prepare for an unpredictable future. The rapid growth in mobile traffic volume and its increasingly dynamic nature, plus the many new types of user devices and applications, make it hard to predict demand. But vRAN can protect investments – and improve service — all the way to 5G.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) in 2017.

In the industry, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) profits most In 2017 and recent years, while NEC and Altiostar ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.09%, 15.61% and 11.83% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), including Software, Platform and Servers. And Software is the main type for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), and the Software reached a sales volume of approximately 76.45 M USD in 2017, with 37.94% of global sales volume.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Platform

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Dense Area Urban

Enterprise

Public Venue Environments

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

NEC

Altiostar

Wind River

Amdocs

Dell EMC

ASOCS

Dali Wireless

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

