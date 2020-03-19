According to this study, over the next five years the Application Modernization Services market will register a 16.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25600 million by 2024, from US$ 10400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Application Modernization Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
The goal of an application modernization project is to create new business value from existing applications. An application is a program designed to perform a specific function directly for the user or, in some cases, for another application program. Keeping legacy applications running smoothly can be a time-consuming, resource-intensive process, especially when the software becomes so outdated that it becomes incompatible with newer versions of the underlying operating system (OS) or system hardware.
Application Modernization Tools is mainly divided into three subdivisions: Emulation, Translation and Business rules extraction. And Emulation was the most widely used area which took up about 45.43% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Business rules extraction is growing fast and will occupy more share. By language, Application Modernization Services market can be divided into Cobol, ADA, PL/1, RPG, Assembler and PowerBuilder, Cobol is the largest subdivision with the market share of 63.32% in 2017.
United States is the largest consumption countries of Application Modernization Services in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 34.51% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30.70%.
United States is now the key developers of Application Modernization Services; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, Japan and India.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Application Modernization Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Application Modernization Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cobol
ADA
RPG
Assembler
PowerBuilder
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Emulation
Translation
Business Rules Extraction
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Accenture
Atos
Bell Integrator
Capgemini
Cognizant
Fujitsu
HCL
IBM
Macrosoft Inc.
Tech Mahindra
TCS
Wipro
Infosys
DXC
Blu Age
TSRI
Modern Systems
Trinity Millennium
Micro Focus
Software Mining
Semantic Designs
Evolveware
Mapador
Fresche Legacy
Asysco
Expersolve
Metaware
MOST Technologies
Freesoft
Language Portability Solutions
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Application Modernization Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Application Modernization Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Application Modernization Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Application Modernization Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Application Modernization Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Application Modernization Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Application Modernization Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Application Modernization Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cobol
2.2.2 ADA
2.2.3 PL/1
2.2.4 RPG
2.2.5 Assembler
2.2.6 PowerBuilder
2.2.7 Others
2.3 Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Application Modernization Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Emulation
2.4.2 Translation
2.4.3 Business Rules Extraction
2.5 Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Application Modernization Services by Players
3.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Application Modernization Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Application Modernization Services by Regions
4.1 Application Modernization Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Application Modernization Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Application Modernization Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Application Modernization Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Application Modernization Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Application Modernization Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Application Modernization Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Application Modernization Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Application Modernization Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Application Modernization Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Application Modernization Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Application Modernization Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Application Modernization Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Application Modernization Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Application Modernization Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Application Modernization Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Accenture
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Application Modernization Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Accenture Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Accenture News
11.2 Atos
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Application Modernization Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Atos Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Atos News
11.3 Bell Integrator
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Application Modernization Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Bell Integrator Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Bell Integrator News
11.4 Capgemini
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Application Modernization Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Capgemini Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Capgemini News
11.5 Cognizant
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Application Modernization Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Cognizant Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Cognizant News
11.6 Fujitsu
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Application Modernization Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Fujitsu Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Fujitsu News
11.7 HCL
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Application Modernization Services Product Offered
11.7.3 HCL Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 HCL News
11.8 IBM
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Application Modernization Services Product Offered
11.8.3 IBM Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 IBM News
11.9 Macrosoft Inc.
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Application Modernization Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Macrosoft Inc. Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Macrosoft Inc. News
11.10 Tech Mahindra
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Application Modernization Services Product Offered
11.10.3 Tech Mahindra Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Tech Mahindra News
11.11 TCS
11.12 Wipro
11.13 Infosys
11.14 DXC
11.15 Blu Age
11.16 TSRI
11.17 Modern Systems
11.18 Trinity Millennium
11.19 Micro Focus
11.20 Software Mining
11.21 Semantic Designs
11.22 Evolveware
11.23 Mapador
11.24 Fresche Legacy
11.25 Asysco
11.26 Expersolve
11.27 Metaware
11.28 MOST Technologies
11.29 Freesoft
11.30 Language Portability Solutions
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
