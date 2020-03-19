According to this study, over the next five years the Identity Theft Protection Services market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17600 million by 2024, from US$ 6650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Identity Theft Protection Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
Identity theft is a crime, a type of fraud in which an imposter steals individual information of another person (or a company) and uses it by pretending to be someone else in order to gain some benefit (e.g. money or goods). An identity theft can cause a victim both a financial and emotional damage and also a waste of time and energy needed to avoid consequences of the fraud.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2830070
It’s a highly competitive business market. The players may provide products and services comparable or superior, or at lower prices, adapt more quickly to evolving industry trends or changing market requirements, increase their emphasis on products and services, enter the markets. Any of these factors could reduce the player’s market share or decrease the player’s revenue.
The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity Theft Protection Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Identity Theft Protection Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Credit Card Fraud
Employment or Tax-Related Fraud
Bank Fraud
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Consumer
Enterprise
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
LifeLock (Symantec)
Experian
Equifax
TransUnion
FICO
Affinion
LexisNexis
Intersections
CSID
AllClear ID
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Identity Theft Protection Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Identity Theft Protection Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Identity Theft Protection Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Identity Theft Protection Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Identity Theft Protection Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-identity-theft-protection-services-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Credit Card Fraud
2.2.2 Employment or Tax-Related Fraud
2.2.3 Phone or Utility Fraud
2.2.4 Bank Fraud
2.3 Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Identity Theft Protection Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Consumer
2.4.2 Enterprise
2.5 Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Identity Theft Protection Services by Players
3.1 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Identity Theft Protection Services by Regions
4.1 Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Identity Theft Protection Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Identity Theft Protection Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 LifeLock (Symantec)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered
11.1.3 LifeLock (Symantec) Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 LifeLock (Symantec) News
11.2 Experian
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Experian Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Experian News
11.3 Equifax
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Equifax Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Equifax News
11.4 TransUnion
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered
11.4.3 TransUnion Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 TransUnion News
11.5 FICO
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered
11.5.3 FICO Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 FICO News
11.6 Affinion
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Affinion Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Affinion News
11.7 LexisNexis
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered
11.7.3 LexisNexis Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 LexisNexis News
11.8 Intersections
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Intersections Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Intersections News
11.9 CSID
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered
11.9.3 CSID Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 CSID News
11.10 AllClear ID
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered
11.10.3 AllClear ID Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 AllClear ID News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2830070
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155