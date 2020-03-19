Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Small Arms Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Small Arms Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Small Arms. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BAE Systems, Heckler & Koch, Israel Military Industries, Alliant Techsystems, Nammo Group, Smith & Wesson, Indian Ordnance Factories, Arsenal Jsco, Glock Perfection, Fn Herstal, Zak3ady Mechaniczne Tarnow, Financial Highlights, Orbital ATK, STURM,Ruger & Company, Freedom Group, General Dynamics, Forjas Taurus, Herstal and Beretta Holding.

Small arms is defined as the guns which are light as well as easy to carry. It is widely used in armed forces in order to denote infantry weapons an individual soldier may carry. It include handguns and long guns, such as rifles & carbines, sub-machine guns, assault rifles, and light machine guns and others. It widely consists of commercial industry, which is involved in the research and development, production, engineering as well as servicing of military material, equipment, & facilities. Upsurge in participation in hunting and shooting sports, increase in demand for self-defense and law enforcement, and political instability has also played an important role in positively impacting the growth of the market.

Market Drivers

Rising Incidences of Wars and Cross-Border Conflicts

Increasing Civilian Use of Small Arms and Rise in Terrorism

Market Trend

Varied technological advancements for instance corner shot assault rifles, smart guns and 3D printed guns

Restraints

Strict Licensing Procedures

Declining Defense Budgets of Advanced Economies

Opportunities

Foreign Direct Investment in Defense for Emerging Economies

Increasing Defense Expenditure of Emerging Economies

Challenges

Illicit Arms Trade and Trafficking

Indiscriminate Use of Small Arms

Policy Challenges for New Technologies

Type (Pistol, Revolver, Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun), Technology (Guided, Unguided), Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), End User (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-defense), Caliber (5.56MM, 7.62MM, 9MM), Cutting Type (Rifled, Smooth Bore)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Small Arms Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Small Arms market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Small Arms Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Small Arms

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Small Arms Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Small Arms market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Small Arms Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Small Arms Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

