Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Air Cargo Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Air Cargo Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Air Cargo. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are China Airlines (China), FedEx Corporation (United States), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States), Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (China), DHL Aviation (Germany), Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Cargolux (Luxembourg), Lufthansa Cargo AG (Germany), Singapore Airlines Cargo (Singapore) and The Emirates Group (United Arab Emirates).

Air cargo is defined as any goods or commodities that being carried in an aircraft. Air cargo includes air freight as well as airmail. For air cargo, various types of aircrafts used are passenger aircraft, cargo aircraft, as well as combi aircraft. With primary macroeconomic trends, strong growth in e-commerce is likely to play a progressively important role in air cargo market. Usually, goods transported by air, like time-sensitive perishables and high value commodities comprising computers, consumer electronics, & pharmaceuticals, are some of the fastest-growing trade flows around the world. According to AMA, the Global Air Cargo market is expected to see growth rate of 4.9%.

Market Drivers

Advent of E-Commerce Forces Demand for Air Freight Services

Speedy Development of Businesses around the World

Growing Demand from Various Industries

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Temperature Controlled Air Freight

Restraints

Fuel Prices Volatility

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Industry

Faster-Growing Economies Providing Potential Opportunities

Challenges

Recurrent Political and Financial Market Instability in Some Emerging Markets

Type (Air Freight, Air Mail), End Users (Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Third Party Logistics, Food and Beverages, Others), Aircraft Type (Passenger aircraft, Cargo aircraft, Combi aircraft), Destination Type (Domestic, International), Service Type (Express, Regular)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Air Cargo Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Air Cargo market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Air Cargo Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Air Cargo

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Air Cargo Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Air Cargo market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Air Cargo Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Air Cargo Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

