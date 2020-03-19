Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Service Delivery Automation Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Service Delivery Automation Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Service Delivery Automation (SDA) refers to the automation of human actions by technology in an IT or business process. SDA has an ability to supplement legacy technologies with automated technologies that can streamline business process and minimalize disruption. Market players are focusing on technological developments. For instance, BMC Software Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Automation Anywhere, robotic process automation (RPA) provider to include RPA across service desk processes to extend the BMC Helix cognitive automation’s capabilities. Further, the emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and others to improve service delivery automation process driving the demand for service delivery automation.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

IBM Corporation (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Automation Anywhere, Inc. (United States), Blue Prism Ltd. (United Kingdom), UiPath (Romania), Accenture (Ireland), Xerox (XAI) Corporation (United States), Celaton Ltd. (U.K.), Exilant Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), IPsoft Pvt. Ltd. (India) and BMC Software Inc. (United States)

The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Service Delivery Automation Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (IT Process Automation (Infrastructure Automation Application Lifecycle Automation), Business Process Automation (Generic Automation, Process Specific Automation, Industry Specific Automation)), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT, Telecommunication & Media, Travel, Hospitality & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Service Delivery Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Service Delivery Automation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Service Delivery Automation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Service Delivery Automation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Service Delivery Automation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Service Delivery Automation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Service Delivery Automation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

