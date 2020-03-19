According to this study, over the next five years the Direct Marketing Strategies market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Direct Marketing Strategies business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Direct Marketing Strategies market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Direct Marketing Strategies value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Direct mail
Telemarketing
Text (SMS) marketing
Handouts
Social media marketing
Direct selling
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Business to Business
Business to Government
Business to Consumers
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Rapp
Epsilon
Wunderman
FCB
Acxiom
Harte-Hanks Direct
OgilvyOne
Merkle
Harland Clarke Corp
MRM//McCann
DigitasLBi
Aimia
SourceLink
BBDO
SapientNitro
Leo Burnett
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Direct Marketing Strategies market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Direct Marketing Strategies market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Direct Marketing Strategies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Direct Marketing Strategies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Direct Marketing Strategies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Segment by Type
2.2.1 Direct mail
2.2.2 Telemarketing
2.2.3 Email marketing
2.2.4 Text (SMS) marketing
2.2.5 Handouts
2.2.6 Social media marketing
2.2.7 Direct selling
2.2.8 Others
2.3 Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Direct Marketing Strategies Segment by Application
2.4.1 Business to Business
2.4.2 Business to Government
2.4.3 Business to Consumers
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Direct Marketing Strategies by Players
3.1 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Direct Marketing Strategies by Regions
4.1 Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Direct Marketing Strategies by Countries
7.2 Europe Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Direct Marketing Strategies by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Forecast
10.1 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Direct Marketing Strategies Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Rapp
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Product Offered
11.1.3 Rapp Direct Marketing Strategies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Rapp News
11.2 Epsilon
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Product Offered
11.2.3 Epsilon Direct Marketing Strategies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Epsilon News
11.3 Wunderman
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Product Offered
11.3.3 Wunderman Direct Marketing Strategies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Wunderman News
11.4 FCB
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Product Offered
11.4.3 FCB Direct Marketing Strategies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 FCB News
11.5 Acxiom
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Product Offered
11.5.3 Acxiom Direct Marketing Strategies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Acxiom News
11.6 Harte-Hanks Direct
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Product Offered
11.6.3 Harte-Hanks Direct Direct Marketing Strategies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Harte-Hanks Direct News
11.7 OgilvyOne
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Product Offered
11.7.3 OgilvyOne Direct Marketing Strategies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 OgilvyOne News
11.8 Merkle
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Product Offered
11.8.3 Merkle Direct Marketing Strategies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Merkle News
11.9 Harland Clarke Corp
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Product Offered
11.9.3 Harland Clarke Corp Direct Marketing Strategies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Harland Clarke Corp News
11.10 MRM//McCann
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Direct Marketing Strategies Product Offered
11.10.3 MRM//McCann Direct Marketing Strategies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 MRM//McCann News
11.11 DigitasLBi
11.12 Aimia
11.13 SourceLink
11.14 BBDO
11.15 SapientNitro
11.16 Leo Burnett
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
