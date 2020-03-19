Natural language processing (NLP) is an area of computer science and artificial intelligenceconcerned with the interactions between computers and human (natural) languages, in particular how to program computers to process and analyze large amounts of natural language data. Challenges in natural language processing frequently involve speech recognition, natural language understanding, and natural language generation.

NLP is a way for computers to analyze, understand, and derive meaning from human language in a smart and useful way. By utilizing NLP, developers can organize and structure knowledge to perform tasks such as automatic summarization, translation, named entity recognition, relationship extraction, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and topic segmentation.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Language Processing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Language Processing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Auto Coding

Classification and Categorization

Text Analytics

Speech Analytics

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Segmentation by application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Research and Education

High Tech and Electronics

Media and Entertainment

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Addstructure

Apple

Dialogflow

DigitalGenius

Google

IBM

Klevu

Microsoft

Mindmeld

NetBase

Satisfi Labs

Twiggle

Inbenta

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Language Processing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Language Processing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Language Processing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Language Processing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Language Processing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Language Processing Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Language Processing Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Language Processing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Language Processing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

2.2.2 Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

2.2.3 Pattern and Image Recognition

2.2.4 Auto Coding

2.2.5 Classification and Categorization

2.2.6 Text Analytics

2.2.7 Speech Analytics

2.2.8 Professional Services

2.2.9 Support and Maintenance Services

2.3 Language Processing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Language Processing Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Language Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Language Processing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

2.4.2 Manufacturing

2.4.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

2.4.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

2.4.5 Research and Education

2.4.6 High Tech and Electronics

2.4.7 Media and Entertainment

2.5 Language Processing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Language Processing Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Language Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Language Processing by Players

3.1 Global Language Processing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Language Processing Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Language Processing Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Language Processing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Language Processing by Regions

4.1 Language Processing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Language Processing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Language Processing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Language Processing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Language Processing Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Language Processing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Language Processing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Language Processing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Language Processing Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Language Processing Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Language Processing Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Language Processing by Countries

7.2 Europe Language Processing Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Language Processing Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Language Processing by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Language Processing Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Language Processing Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Language Processing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Language Processing Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Language Processing Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Language Processing Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Language Processing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Language Processing Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Addstructure

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Language Processing Product Offered

11.1.3 Addstructure Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Addstructure News

11.2 Apple

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Language Processing Product Offered

11.2.3 Apple Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Apple News

11.3 Dialogflow

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Language Processing Product Offered

11.3.3 Dialogflow Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Dialogflow News

11.4 DigitalGenius

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Language Processing Product Offered

11.4.3 DigitalGenius Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 DigitalGenius News

11.5 Google

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Language Processing Product Offered

11.5.3 Google Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Google News

11.6 IBM

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Language Processing Product Offered

11.6.3 IBM Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 IBM News

11.7 Klevu

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Language Processing Product Offered

11.7.3 Klevu Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Klevu News

11.8 Microsoft

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Language Processing Product Offered

11.8.3 Microsoft Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Microsoft News

11.9 Mindmeld

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Language Processing Product Offered

11.9.3 Mindmeld Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Mindmeld News

11.10 NetBase

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Language Processing Product Offered

11.10.3 NetBase Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 NetBase News

11.11 Satisfi Labs

11.12 Twiggle

11.13 Inbenta

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

