Natural language processing (NLP) is an area of computer science and artificial intelligenceconcerned with the interactions between computers and human (natural) languages, in particular how to program computers to process and analyze large amounts of natural language data. Challenges in natural language processing frequently involve speech recognition, natural language understanding, and natural language generation.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337606
NLP is a way for computers to analyze, understand, and derive meaning from human language in a smart and useful way. By utilizing NLP, developers can organize and structure knowledge to perform tasks such as automatic summarization, translation, named entity recognition, relationship extraction, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and topic segmentation.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Language Processing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Language Processing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Auto Coding
Classification and Categorization
Text Analytics
Speech Analytics
Professional Services
Support and Maintenance Services
Segmentation by application:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Research and Education
High Tech and Electronics
Media and Entertainment
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Addstructure
Apple
Dialogflow
DigitalGenius
IBM
Klevu
Microsoft
Mindmeld
NetBase
Satisfi Labs
Twiggle
Inbenta
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Language Processing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Language Processing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Language Processing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Language Processing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Language Processing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-language-processing-market-report-status-and-outlook
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Language Processing Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Language Processing Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Language Processing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Language Processing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
2.2.2 Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
2.2.3 Pattern and Image Recognition
2.2.4 Auto Coding
2.2.5 Classification and Categorization
2.2.6 Text Analytics
2.2.7 Speech Analytics
2.2.8 Professional Services
2.2.9 Support and Maintenance Services
2.3 Language Processing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Language Processing Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Language Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Language Processing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
2.4.2 Manufacturing
2.4.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
2.4.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
2.4.5 Research and Education
2.4.6 High Tech and Electronics
2.4.7 Media and Entertainment
2.5 Language Processing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Language Processing Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Language Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Language Processing by Players
3.1 Global Language Processing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Language Processing Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Language Processing Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Language Processing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Language Processing by Regions
4.1 Language Processing Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Language Processing Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Language Processing Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Language Processing Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Language Processing Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Language Processing Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Language Processing Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Language Processing Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Language Processing Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Language Processing Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Language Processing Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Language Processing by Countries
7.2 Europe Language Processing Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Language Processing Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Language Processing by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Language Processing Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Language Processing Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Language Processing Market Forecast
10.1 Global Language Processing Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Language Processing Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Language Processing Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Language Processing Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Language Processing Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Addstructure
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Language Processing Product Offered
11.1.3 Addstructure Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Addstructure News
11.2 Apple
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Language Processing Product Offered
11.2.3 Apple Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Apple News
11.3 Dialogflow
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Language Processing Product Offered
11.3.3 Dialogflow Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Dialogflow News
11.4 DigitalGenius
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Language Processing Product Offered
11.4.3 DigitalGenius Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 DigitalGenius News
11.5 Google
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Language Processing Product Offered
11.5.3 Google Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Google News
11.6 IBM
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Language Processing Product Offered
11.6.3 IBM Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 IBM News
11.7 Klevu
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Language Processing Product Offered
11.7.3 Klevu Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Klevu News
11.8 Microsoft
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Language Processing Product Offered
11.8.3 Microsoft Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Microsoft News
11.9 Mindmeld
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Language Processing Product Offered
11.9.3 Mindmeld Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Mindmeld News
11.10 NetBase
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Language Processing Product Offered
11.10.3 NetBase Language Processing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 NetBase News
11.11 Satisfi Labs
11.12 Twiggle
11.13 Inbenta
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337606
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155