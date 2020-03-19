According to this study, over the next five years the Financial Accounting Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Financial Accounting Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Accounting Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Financial Accounting Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Intuit
Sage Group
SAP
Oracle (NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday
Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Priority Software (Acclivity)
FreshBooks
Intacct
Cayenta (Assist Cornerstone Technologies)
Aplicor
Red Wing Software
Tally Solutions
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Financial Accounting Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Financial Accounting Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Financial Accounting Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Financial Accounting Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Financial Accounting Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Financial Accounting Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Financial Accounting Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.2.2 On-premise
2.3 Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Financial Accounting Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
2.5 Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Financial Accounting Software by Players
3.1 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Financial Accounting Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Financial Accounting Software by Regions
4.1 Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Financial Accounting Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Financial Accounting Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Financial Accounting Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Financial Accounting Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Financial Accounting Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Financial Accounting Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Financial Accounting Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Financial Accounting Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Financial Accounting Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Intuit
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Financial Accounting Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Intuit Financial Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Intuit News
11.2 Sage Group
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Financial Accounting Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Sage Group Financial Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Sage Group News
11.3 SAP
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Financial Accounting Software Product Offered
11.3.3 SAP Financial Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 SAP News
11.4 Oracle (NetSuite)
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Financial Accounting Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Oracle (NetSuite) Financial Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Oracle (NetSuite) News
11.5 Microsoft
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Financial Accounting Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Microsoft Financial Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Microsoft News
11.6 Infor
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Financial Accounting Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Infor Financial Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Infor News
11.7 Epicor
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Financial Accounting Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Epicor Financial Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Epicor News
11.8 Workday
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Financial Accounting Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Workday Financial Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Workday News
11.9 Unit4
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Financial Accounting Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Unit4 Financial Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Unit4 News
11.10 Xero
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Financial Accounting Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Xero Financial Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Xero News
11.11 Yonyou
11.12 Kingdee
11.13 Priority Software (Acclivity)
11.14 FreshBooks
11.15 Intacct
11.16 Cayenta (Assist Cornerstone Technologies)
11.17 Aplicor
11.18 Red Wing Software
11.19 Tally Solutions
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
