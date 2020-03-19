A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Coastal Surveillance Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Global Coastal Surveillance market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Global Coastal Surveillance competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Kongsberg Gruppen (United Kingdom), SAAB AB (Sweden), Terma A/S (Denmark), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Indra Sistemas S A, (Spain), The Raytheon Company (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States) and Controp Precision Technologies (Israel).

The global requirement to shorten mission cycle time and escalation in asymmetric warfare will help to boost global coastal surveillance market in the forecasted period. Coastal surveillance act as a “virtual fence” that is recognition, identification, tracking and destruction of the intruders. The application includes electronic warfare, communication, intelligence, computer, and surveillance. The coastal surveillance systems are more significantly used for search and rescue missions which act valuable for the global coastal surveillance market.

Market Drivers

Growing Application in Low Airspace Monitoring In the Navy Sector

Increasing Number of Number of Pirate Attacks on Ships Globally

Market Trend

Huge Demand Due To Growing Terrorism Threats and Regional Conflicts among the Neighboring Countries

Rapid Growth in Situational Awareness

Restraints

Scarcity of Resources to Manage the Change in Technological Environment

Low Awareness about the Applications

Opportunities

Upsurge Demand for Detection of Submarine Periscope As Well As Radar Antenna from the Coastal Surveillance Centers

Growing Requirement of Maritime Traffic Control All Over the World

Challenges

Introduction of Stealth Technology

Competitive Landscape:



Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Kongsberg Gruppen (United Kingdom), SAAB AB (Sweden), Terma A/S (Denmark), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Indra Sistemas S A, (Spain), The Raytheon Company (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States) and Controp Precision Technologies (Israel).

Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

Application (Command and Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Electronic Warfare), Scale (Large Scale Surveillance, Moderate Scale Surveillance), Structure (National, Regional, Port), End User (Naval, Coast Guard, Others)

To comprehend Global Coastal Surveillance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Coastal Surveillance market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

