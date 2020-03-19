According to this study, over the next five years the HVAC Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in HVAC Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of HVAC Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the HVAC Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

Web Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UpKeep Technologies

Synchroteam

Ai Field Management

RepairShopr

FieldEZ Technologies

Westrom Software

Astea International

Profit Rhino

Thoughtful Systems

mHelpDesk

Housecall Pro

FieldEdge

ServiceTitan

Wintac

Ascente

Fleematics Work

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global HVAC Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of HVAC Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HVAC Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HVAC Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of HVAC Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global HVAC Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 HVAC Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 HVAC Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud Based

2.2.2 Web Based

2.3 HVAC Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global HVAC Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 HVAC Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 HVAC Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global HVAC Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global HVAC Software by Players

3.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global HVAC Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 HVAC Software by Regions

4.1 HVAC Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas HVAC Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC HVAC Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe HVAC Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas HVAC Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas HVAC Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas HVAC Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC HVAC Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC HVAC Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC HVAC Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe HVAC Software by Countries

7.2 Europe HVAC Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe HVAC Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global HVAC Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 UpKeep Technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.1.3 UpKeep Technologies HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 UpKeep Technologies News

11.2 Synchroteam

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Synchroteam HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Synchroteam News

11.3 Ai Field Management

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Ai Field Management HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ai Field Management News

11.4 RepairShopr

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.4.3 RepairShopr HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 RepairShopr News

11.5 FieldEZ Technologies

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.5.3 FieldEZ Technologies HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 FieldEZ Technologies News

11.6 Westrom Software

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Westrom Software HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Westrom Software News

11.7 Astea International

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Astea International HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Astea International News

11.8 Profit Rhino

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Profit Rhino HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Profit Rhino News

11.9 Thoughtful Systems

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Thoughtful Systems HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Thoughtful Systems News

11.10 mHelpDesk

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.10.3 mHelpDesk HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 mHelpDesk News

11.11 Housecall Pro

11.12 FieldEdge

11.13 ServiceTitan

11.14 Wintac

11.15 Ascente

11.16 Fleematics Work

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

