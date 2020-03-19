According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Tourism market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Tourism business, shared in Chapter 3.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2922756

Smart tourism refers to the application of information and communication technology for developing innovative tools in tourism.It supports integrated efforts at a destination to find innovative ways to collect and use data derived from physical infrastructure, social connectedness and organizational sources (both government and non-government), and users in combination with advanced technologies to increase efficiency, sustainability, experiences. The information and communication technology tools used for smart tourism include IoT, mobile communication, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. It combines physical, informational, social, and commercial infrastructure of tourism with such tools to provide smart tourism opportunities.The principles of smart tourism lie at enhancing tourism experiences, improve the efficiency of resource management, maximize destination competitiveness with an emphasis on sustainable aspects.It should also gather and distribute information to facilitate efficient allocation of tourism resources and integrate tourism supplies at a micro and macro level ensuring that the benefits are well distributed.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Tourism market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Smart Tourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Online

Offline

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Making Reservations

Translation Services

Direction Guidance

Audio Guidance

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Booking Holdings

TripAdvisor

Expedia

HomeAway

Kayak

QUNR

Ctrip

Orbitz

MakeMyTrip

TravelZoo

Sabre Corporation

Opodo

Travelgenio

Voyages

Webjet

Wotif.com

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Tourism market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Tourism market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Tourism players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Tourism submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-tourism-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Smart Tourism Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Tourism Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart Tourism Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Tourism Segment by Type

2.2.1 Online

2.2.2 Offline

2.3 Smart Tourism Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Tourism Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Smart Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart Tourism Segment by Application

2.4.1 Making Reservations

2.4.2 Translation Services

2.4.3 Direction Guidance

2.4.4 Audio Guidance

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Smart Tourism Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Tourism Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Smart Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Smart Tourism by Players

3.1 Global Smart Tourism Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Tourism Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Tourism Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart Tourism Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Tourism by Regions

4.1 Smart Tourism Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Tourism Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Tourism Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Tourism Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Tourism Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Tourism Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Smart Tourism Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Tourism Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Tourism Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Smart Tourism Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Tourism Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Tourism by Countries

7.2 Europe Smart Tourism Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Smart Tourism Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Tourism by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Tourism Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Tourism Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Smart Tourism Market Forecast

10.1 Global Smart Tourism Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Smart Tourism Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Smart Tourism Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Smart Tourism Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Smart Tourism Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Booking Holdings

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Smart Tourism Product Offered

11.1.3 Booking Holdings Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Booking Holdings News

11.2 TripAdvisor

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Smart Tourism Product Offered

11.2.3 TripAdvisor Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 TripAdvisor News

11.3 Expedia

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Smart Tourism Product Offered

11.3.3 Expedia Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Expedia News

11.4 HomeAway

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Smart Tourism Product Offered

11.4.3 HomeAway Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 HomeAway News

11.5 Kayak

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Smart Tourism Product Offered

11.5.3 Kayak Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Kayak News

11.6 QUNR

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Smart Tourism Product Offered

11.6.3 QUNR Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 QUNR News

11.7 Ctrip

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Smart Tourism Product Offered

11.7.3 Ctrip Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Ctrip News

11.8 Orbitz

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Smart Tourism Product Offered

11.8.3 Orbitz Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Orbitz News

11.9 MakeMyTrip

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Smart Tourism Product Offered

11.9.3 MakeMyTrip Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 MakeMyTrip News

11.10 TravelZoo

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Smart Tourism Product Offered

11.10.3 TravelZoo Smart Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 TravelZoo News

11.11 Sabre Corporation

11.12 Opodo

11.13 Travelgenio

11.14 Voyages

11.15 Webjet

11.16 Wotif.com

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2922756

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155