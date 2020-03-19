A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Automotive Power Steering Gears Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Global Automotive Power Steering Gears market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Global Automotive Power Steering Gears competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), GKN (United Kingdom), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nexteer Automotive (United States), ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (Canada), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Showa Corporation (Japan), Mando Automotive India Private Limited (India) and Continental (Germany).

The automotive power steering gear is an essential part of a vehicle’s steering system. The rotary motion of the steering wheel is converted into straight line motion of the linkage by the power steering gears. Moreover, these gears provide the reliability of lower operating temperatures and offer a comfortable steering experience hence, the global market for the automotive power steering gears will witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Growing penetration of utility vehicles in APAC region

Reduced cost of production and better handling and safety

Market Trend

Increasing penetration of steer-by-wire technology

Restraints

Higher cost of EPS as compared to traditional steering systems

Opportunities

Increasing penetration in commercial vehicles

Challenges

Replacement cost of steering gear

Competitive Landscape:



Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), GKN (United Kingdom), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Nexteer Automotive (United States), ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (Canada), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Showa Corporation (Japan), Mando Automotive India Private Limited (India) and Continental (Germany).

Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

Type (Hydraulic Power Steering, Electric Power Steering, Other), Application (Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), Light commercial vehicle (LCVs), Passenger car), Component (Rack and pinion gear, Recirculating ball power steering)

To comprehend Global Automotive Power Steering Gears market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Automotive Power Steering Gears market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

