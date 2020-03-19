Global Agarose industry is anticipated to grow at fast pace with a substantial market rate in the years to come especially with respect to its applications and regional segmentation. Agar is a jelly like substance obtained from algae. It is extracted from polysaccharide agarose which forms a structure in the cell walls of species of algae. It is liberated by the process of boiling. Agarose is a polysaccharide obtained from red seaweed and made up of D-galactose & 3, 6-anhydro-L-galactopyranose. Agarose is frequently used in molecular biology for the separation of DNA. It can be used in the form of beads for protein purification. It is available in the form of white powder which dissolves in boiling water and then on cooling forms a gel. These gels are more resistant and condensed to carrageenan or different gelatin. Agar gives lifelong cohesion to products. This exceptional property that binds easily and enhances texture, stability thickening which facilitate cheap storage and transport.

The market of agar is divided on the criteria of form which involves powders and strips. In 2017, out of all the divisions, the highest contributor to the global agarose market share was powder.

The global agarose market faces many complications as the production from the seaweed is very restricted and due to which the stock is compromised. Companies like, Thermo-Fischer scientific have stopped the supply of 2 agar products, named technical LP0013 and bacteriological LP0011 on the non-permanent basis to provide the manufactured dehydrated culture media (DCM). Rising preference for kosher food products has resulted in driving the use of agar gel as the natural component for food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The global agar market is recently experiencing maximum movement as agar is extensively used in the baking industry due to its high resistance to temperature and in dairy industry as a gelling agent. With the enhancement of standards of living and investment in scientific research from government, entrepreneurs, institutes for research, schools and many more, the demand for agar has increased and is anticipated to increase further in the forecast period.

The worldwide agar market is split up on the criterion of the application which involves: technical applications, bacteriological applications and food & beverages. As of 2017, food & beverages was the key application segment in terms of cost & capacity and this market trend is predicted to continue over the forthcoming duration. The segment of food and beverages is subdivided into confectionery, dairy products, bakery, sauces, dressings & creams, beverages and dietary products. In addition, bacteriology is subdivided as microbiology and culture media. Also, technical is subdivided as medical applications and cosmetology. Technical application is likely to increase at a towering CAGR on the basis of cost during the foremost period.

The major manufacturers of Agarose are:

Kingyen

Green Fresh Group

Huey Shying

Fuli Agar Factory

Marine Hydrocolloids

Mingfu Fujian Agar Co.

Hispanagar

Agarmex

B&V Agar

Global Bio Ingredients

Sobigel

ROKO

Iberagar

Shantou Chenghai District Agar Glue Factory

Taike Biotechnology

Fujian Global Ocean Biotechnology

Geographically, the regions focusing on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market growth and opportunity are:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Southeast Asia

Europe

Spain

Norway

France

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Japan

South Korea

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Europe appeared as the ruling market for peak demands in food processors. Companies are mostly trying to contribute in the European market by taking interest in food components, which introduces larger product categories and low-priced substitute to conventional products and gelatin. Different areas like, Asia Pacific are supposed to rise at CAGR of XX% and it is greater as compared to Europe, due to increasing rising consumer disposable income and food processing industry.

