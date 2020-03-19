Assisted reproductive technology is also known as fertility treatment that is used to perform infertility treatments. The procedure involve the removal of eggs from the woman ovaries that are combined with the sperms in the laboratory, further they returned to the woman’s ovaries or are donated to another women. The technology used to elude the fertility problems while preserving the genetic connection. Moreover, the assisted reproductive technology is also used for couples who are discordant for certain communicable diseases, for instance, HIV to reduce the risk of infection when a pregnancy is desired.

The assisted reproductive technology market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising disposable income, growing number of smokers, drastically changed lifestyle causing various disorders such as stress, obesity and many other further drives the growth of the market. Moreover, rising prevalence of infertility problems and related conditions is the prime factor driving the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. On the other hand, the fresh non donor segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for assisted reproductive technology in the forecast period.

Cosmos Biomedical Ltd., Microm Ltd., Irvine Scientific, Parallabs Ltd, Bloom Fertility Centre, Ferring B.V., OvaScience, Inc, KITAZATO CORPORATION., Vitrolife, and CooperSurgical Inc. among others.

