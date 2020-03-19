Gluten-Free Products Market Overview:

Increased cases of gluten-sensitivity and celiac diseases have increased the demand for Gluten-Free Products Market, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2018-2025. This trend will raise the initial estimated value of USD 3.9 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 7.3 billion by 2025.

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Gluten-Free Products Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” in his database. Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg NA Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hero Group, Norside Food Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., DR SCHÄR AG/S.p.A., Big Oz Industries Ltd., Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd., FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Quinoa Corporation, Mondelēz International, Wessanen Nederland Holding B.V., GRUMA S.A.B. de C.V, Valeo Foods, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, FARMO SpA, ALDI, Enjoy Life Foods, and Warburtons.

By Type (Bakery, Dairy, Meats, Condiments & Spreads, Desserts & Ice-Creams, Pasta & Rice, Prepared Foods, Others),

By Distribution Channel (Groceries, Mass Merchandiser, Independent Retail Outlets, Club Stores, Drug Stores, Others)



Scope of the report

Gluten-free diet is a type of nourishment method that involves the strict exclusion of gluten, which is a mixture of proteins found in wheat and other grains. This diet is consumed due to the people suffering from gluten-related disorders. People suffering from these disorders are advised to consume only gluten-free products as this is the only effective treatment. Therefore, the gluten-free products are specifically manufactured according to the requirements.

The Gluten-Free Products Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2015, Mondelēz International announced that they had acquired Enjoy Life Foods, with the company focused on allergy-free and gluten-free snacking products. This acquisition will help expand the market share of Mondelēz International in gluten-free products.

In September 2017, ALDI announced the launch of its gluten-free products line that is significantly cheaper than the other available products in the market.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness among people suffering from gluten-related disorders has raised the demand for gluten-free products

Gluten-Free products themselves are recognized to help in digestion of food and helps in maintaining the body weight, therefore the demand for these products is on the rise

Market Restraints:

Major restraint regarding the gluten-free products are regulatory requirements as required by the authorities to maintain the specified standards, these regulations increases the overall cost of the product which causes the decrease in demand

Differing regions have different specified regulations for gluten-free products and therefore, the global manufacturers have to pertain to the different regulations which causes them to manufacture different varieties, making the whole process resource consuming and causing the market growth to be restrained

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Gluten-Free Products Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

