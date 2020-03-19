According to this study, over the next five years the Non-Ferrous Scrap market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 117000 million by 2025, from $ 107330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-Ferrous Scrap business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-Ferrous Scrap market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Non-Ferrous Scrap value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Copper

Aluminum

Lead and Zinc

Nickel

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sims Metal Management

Nucor

OmniSource

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hanwa

European Metal Recycling

Yechiu Group

Commercial Metals

Chiho Environmental Group

Stena Metal International

Cohen

DOWA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Non-Ferrous Scrap consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Non-Ferrous Scrap market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-Ferrous Scrap manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-Ferrous Scrap with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-Ferrous Scrap submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Segment by Type

2.2.1 Copper

2.2.2 Aluminum

2.2.3 Lead and Zinc

2.2.4 Nickel

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Non-Ferrous Scrap Segment by Application

2.4.1 Building & Construction

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Equipment Manufacturing

2.4.4 Shipbuilding

2.4.5 Consumer Appliances

2.4.6 Battery

2.4.7 Packaging

2.4.8 Others

2.5 Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap by Company

3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Non-Ferrous Scrap Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Non-Ferrous Scrap by Regions

4.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap by Regions

4.2 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Distributors

10.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Customer

11 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Forecast

11.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Sims Metal Management

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.1.3 Sims Metal Management Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Sims Metal Management Latest Developments

12.2 Nucor

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.2.3 Nucor Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Nucor Latest Developments

12.3 OmniSource

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.3.3 OmniSource Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 OmniSource Latest Developments

12.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.4.3 Schnitzer Steel Industries Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries Latest Developments

12.5 Hanwa

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.5.3 Hanwa Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Hanwa Latest Developments

12.6 European Metal Recycling

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.6.3 European Metal Recycling Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 European Metal Recycling Latest Developments

12.7 Yechiu Group

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.7.3 Yechiu Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Yechiu Group Latest Developments

12.8 Commercial Metals

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.8.3 Commercial Metals Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Commercial Metals Latest Developments

12.9 Chiho Environmental Group

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.9.3 Chiho Environmental Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Chiho Environmental Group Latest Developments

12.10 Stena Metal International

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.10.3 Stena Metal International Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Stena Metal International Latest Developments

12.11 Cohen

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.11.3 Cohen Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Cohen Latest Developments

12.12 DOWA

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered

12.12.3 DOWA Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 DOWA Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

