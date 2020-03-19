According to this study, over the next five years the Non-Ferrous Scrap market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 117000 million by 2025, from $ 107330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-Ferrous Scrap business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-Ferrous Scrap market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Non-Ferrous Scrap value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Copper
Aluminum
Lead and Zinc
Nickel
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Building & Construction
Automotive
Equipment Manufacturing
Shipbuilding
Consumer Appliances
Battery
Packaging
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sims Metal Management
Nucor
OmniSource
Schnitzer Steel Industries
Hanwa
European Metal Recycling
Yechiu Group
Commercial Metals
Chiho Environmental Group
Stena Metal International
Cohen
DOWA
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Non-Ferrous Scrap consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Non-Ferrous Scrap market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Non-Ferrous Scrap manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Non-Ferrous Scrap with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Non-Ferrous Scrap submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Segment by Type
2.2.1 Copper
2.2.2 Aluminum
2.2.3 Lead and Zinc
2.2.4 Nickel
2.2.5 Other
2.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Non-Ferrous Scrap Segment by Application
2.4.1 Building & Construction
2.4.2 Automotive
2.4.3 Equipment Manufacturing
2.4.4 Shipbuilding
2.4.5 Consumer Appliances
2.4.6 Battery
2.4.7 Packaging
2.4.8 Others
2.5 Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap by Company
3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Non-Ferrous Scrap Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Non-Ferrous Scrap by Regions
4.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap by Regions
4.2 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Distributors
10.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Customer
11 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Forecast
11.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Sims Metal Management
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.1.3 Sims Metal Management Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Sims Metal Management Latest Developments
12.2 Nucor
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.2.3 Nucor Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Nucor Latest Developments
12.3 OmniSource
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.3.3 OmniSource Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 OmniSource Latest Developments
12.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.4.3 Schnitzer Steel Industries Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries Latest Developments
12.5 Hanwa
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.5.3 Hanwa Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Hanwa Latest Developments
12.6 European Metal Recycling
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.6.3 European Metal Recycling Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 European Metal Recycling Latest Developments
12.7 Yechiu Group
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.7.3 Yechiu Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Yechiu Group Latest Developments
12.8 Commercial Metals
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.8.3 Commercial Metals Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Commercial Metals Latest Developments
12.9 Chiho Environmental Group
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.9.3 Chiho Environmental Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Chiho Environmental Group Latest Developments
12.10 Stena Metal International
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.10.3 Stena Metal International Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Stena Metal International Latest Developments
12.11 Cohen
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.11.3 Cohen Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Cohen Latest Developments
12.12 DOWA
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Offered
12.12.3 DOWA Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 DOWA Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
