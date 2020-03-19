According to this study, over the next five years the Bandsaw Blade market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2323.5 million by 2025, from $ 1998.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bandsaw Blade business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bandsaw Blade market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Bandsaw Blade value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
High Speed Steel Bandsaw Blade
Carbide Tipped Bandsaw Blade
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Ferrous Metallurgy Industry
Machining
Automobile Industry
Aviation
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AMADA
Starrett
WIKUS
BAHCO
DOALL
LENOX
Robert Rontgen
Benxi Tool
Bichamp
EBERLE
TCJY
M. K. Morse
Dalian Bi-Metal
SMG
Dsspc-sanda
Simonds International
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bandsaw Blade consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Bandsaw Blade market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bandsaw Blade manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bandsaw Blade with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Bandsaw Blade submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Bandsaw Blade Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Bandsaw Blade Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Bandsaw Blade Segment by Type
2.2.1 High Speed Steel Bandsaw Blade
2.2.2 Carbide Tipped Bandsaw Blade
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Bandsaw Blade Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Bandsaw Blade Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Bandsaw Blade Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Bandsaw Blade Segment by Application
2.4.1 Ferrous Metallurgy Industry
2.4.2 Machining
2.4.3 Automobile Industry
2.4.4 Aviation
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Bandsaw Blade Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Bandsaw Blade Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Bandsaw Blade Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Bandsaw Blade by Company
3.1 Global Bandsaw Blade Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Bandsaw Blade Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Bandsaw Blade Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Bandsaw Blade Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Bandsaw Blade Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Bandsaw Blade Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Bandsaw Blade Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Bandsaw Blade Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Bandsaw Blade Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Bandsaw Blade Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Bandsaw Blade by Regions
4.1 Bandsaw Blade by Regions
4.2 Americas Bandsaw Blade Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Bandsaw Blade Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Bandsaw Blade Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Bandsaw Blade Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Bandsaw Blade Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Bandsaw Blade Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Bandsaw Blade by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Bandsaw Blade Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Bandsaw Blade by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Bandsaw Blade Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Bandsaw Blade Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Bandsaw Blade Distributors
10.3 Bandsaw Blade Customer
11 Global Bandsaw Blade Market Forecast
11.1 Global Bandsaw Blade Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Bandsaw Blade Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Bandsaw Blade Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Bandsaw Blade Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Bandsaw Blade Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Bandsaw Blade Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 AMADA
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.1.3 AMADA Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 AMADA Latest Developments
12.2 Starrett
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.2.3 Starrett Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Starrett Latest Developments
12.3 WIKUS
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.3.3 WIKUS Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 WIKUS Latest Developments
12.4 BAHCO
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.4.3 BAHCO Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 BAHCO Latest Developments
12.5 DOALL
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.5.3 DOALL Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 DOALL Latest Developments
12.6 LENOX
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.6.3 LENOX Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 LENOX Latest Developments
12.7 Robert Rontgen
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.7.3 Robert Rontgen Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Robert Rontgen Latest Developments
12.8 Benxi Tool
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.8.3 Benxi Tool Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Benxi Tool Latest Developments
12.9 Bichamp
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.9.3 Bichamp Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Bichamp Latest Developments
12.10 EBERLE
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.10.3 EBERLE Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 EBERLE Latest Developments
12.11 TCJY
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.11.3 TCJY Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 TCJY Latest Developments
12.12 M. K. Morse
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.12.3 M. K. Morse Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 M. K. Morse Latest Developments
12.13 Dalian Bi-Metal
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.13.3 Dalian Bi-Metal Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Dalian Bi-Metal Latest Developments
12.14 SMG
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.14.3 SMG Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 SMG Latest Developments
12.15 Dsspc-sanda
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.15.3 Dsspc-sanda Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Dsspc-sanda Latest Developments
12.16 Simonds International
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Bandsaw Blade Product Offered
12.16.3 Simonds International Bandsaw Blade Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Simonds International Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
