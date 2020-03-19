According to this study, over the next five years the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market will register a 20.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1783.3 million by 2025, from $ 836.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Natural Language Processing (NLP) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Natural Language Processing (NLP) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Natural Language Processing (NLP) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Machine Translation
Information Extraction
Automatic Summarization
Text and Voice Processing
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Electronic Health Records (EHR)
Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)
Clinician Document
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
3M
Dolbey Systems
Linguamatics
Nuance Communications
SAS
Amazon AWS
Averbis
IBM
Health Fidelity
Microsoft Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Natural Language Processing (NLP) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Natural Language Processing (NLP) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Natural Language Processing (NLP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Natural Language Processing (NLP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Machine Translation
2.2.2 Machine Translation
2.2.3 Automatic Summarization
2.2.4 Text and Voice Processing
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR)
2.4.2 Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)
2.4.3 Clinician Document
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Players
3.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Regions
4.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Countries
7.2 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 3M
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered
11.1.3 3M Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 3M News
11.2 Dolbey Systems
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered
11.2.3 Dolbey Systems Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Dolbey Systems News
11.3 Linguamatics
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered
11.3.3 Linguamatics Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Linguamatics News
11.4 Nuance Communications
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered
11.4.3 Nuance Communications Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Nuance Communications News
11.5 SAS
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered
11.5.3 SAS Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SAS News
11.6 Amazon AWS
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered
11.6.3 Amazon AWS Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Amazon AWS News
11.7 Averbis
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered
11.7.3 Averbis Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Averbis News
11.8 IBM
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered
11.8.3 IBM Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 IBM News
11.9 Health Fidelity
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered
11.9.3 Health Fidelity Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Health Fidelity News
11.10 Microsoft Corporation
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered
11.10.3 Microsoft Corporation Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Microsoft Corporation News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
