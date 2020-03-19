According to this study, over the next five years the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market will register a 20.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1783.3 million by 2025, from $ 836.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Natural Language Processing (NLP) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Natural Language Processing (NLP) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Natural Language Processing (NLP) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

Clinician Document

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

Dolbey Systems

Linguamatics

Nuance Communications

SAS

Amazon AWS

Averbis

IBM

Health Fidelity

Microsoft Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Natural Language Processing (NLP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Natural Language Processing (NLP) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Natural Language Processing (NLP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Natural Language Processing (NLP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Machine Translation

2.2.3 Automatic Summarization

2.2.4 Text and Voice Processing

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR)

2.4.2 Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

2.4.3 Clinician Document

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Players

3.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Regions

4.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Countries

7.2 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 3M

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.1.3 3M Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 3M News

11.2 Dolbey Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.2.3 Dolbey Systems Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Dolbey Systems News

11.3 Linguamatics

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.3.3 Linguamatics Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Linguamatics News

11.4 Nuance Communications

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.4.3 Nuance Communications Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Nuance Communications News

11.5 SAS

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.5.3 SAS Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SAS News

11.6 Amazon AWS

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.6.3 Amazon AWS Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Amazon AWS News

11.7 Averbis

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.7.3 Averbis Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Averbis News

11.8 IBM

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.8.3 IBM Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 IBM News

11.9 Health Fidelity

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.9.3 Health Fidelity Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Health Fidelity News

11.10 Microsoft Corporation

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Offered

11.10.3 Microsoft Corporation Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Microsoft Corporation News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

