According to this study, over the next five years the Pickup Bed Covers market will register a 10.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1907.5 million by 2025, from $ 1299.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pickup Bed Covers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pickup Bed Covers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Pickup Bed Covers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Hard Folding
Soft Rolling
Retractable
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
OEM
Aftermarket
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Truck Hero
Truckman
TAG
Mountain Top Industries
Sunwood Industries
Lund
Agri-Cover
Bestop
Rugged Liner
Jason Caps
CARRYBOY
Truck Covers USA
DiamondBack
FNHI
Gator Cover
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pickup Bed Covers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Pickup Bed Covers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pickup Bed Covers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pickup Bed Covers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Pickup Bed Covers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Pickup Bed Covers Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Pickup Bed Covers Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Pickup Bed Covers Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hard Folding
2.2.2 Soft Rolling
2.2.3 Retractable
2.3 Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Pickup Bed Covers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Pickup Bed Covers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Pickup Bed Covers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Pickup Bed Covers Segment by Application
2.4.1 OEM
2.4.2 Aftermarket
2.5 Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Pickup Bed Covers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Pickup Bed Covers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Pickup Bed Covers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Pickup Bed Covers by Company
3.1 Global Pickup Bed Covers Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Pickup Bed Covers Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Pickup Bed Covers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Pickup Bed Covers Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Pickup Bed Covers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Pickup Bed Covers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Pickup Bed Covers Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Pickup Bed Covers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Pickup Bed Covers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Pickup Bed Covers Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Pickup Bed Covers by Regions
4.1 Pickup Bed Covers by Regions
4.2 Americas Pickup Bed Covers Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Pickup Bed Covers Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Pickup Bed Covers Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Pickup Bed Covers Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Pickup Bed Covers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Pickup Bed Covers Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Pickup Bed Covers by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Pickup Bed Covers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Pickup Bed Covers by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Pickup Bed Covers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Pickup Bed Covers Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Pickup Bed Covers Distributors
10.3 Pickup Bed Covers Customer
11 Global Pickup Bed Covers Market Forecast
11.1 Global Pickup Bed Covers Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Pickup Bed Covers Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Pickup Bed Covers Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Pickup Bed Covers Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Pickup Bed Covers Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Pickup Bed Covers Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Truck Hero
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.1.3 Truck Hero Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Truck Hero Latest Developments
12.2 Truckman
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.2.3 Truckman Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Truckman Latest Developments
12.3 TAG
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.3.3 TAG Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 TAG Latest Developments
12.4 Mountain Top Industries
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.4.3 Mountain Top Industries Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Mountain Top Industries Latest Developments
12.5 Sunwood Industries
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.5.3 Sunwood Industries Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Sunwood Industries Latest Developments
12.6 Lund
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.6.3 Lund Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Lund Latest Developments
12.7 Agri-Cover
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.7.3 Agri-Cover Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Agri-Cover Latest Developments
12.8 Bestop
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.8.3 Bestop Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Bestop Latest Developments
12.9 Rugged Liner
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.9.3 Rugged Liner Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Rugged Liner Latest Developments
12.10 Jason Caps
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.10.3 Jason Caps Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Jason Caps Latest Developments
12.11 CARRYBOY
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.11.3 CARRYBOY Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 CARRYBOY Latest Developments
12.12 Truck Covers USA
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.12.3 Truck Covers USA Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Truck Covers USA Latest Developments
12.13 DiamondBack
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.13.3 DiamondBack Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 DiamondBack Latest Developments
12.14 FNHI
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.14.3 FNHI Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 FNHI Latest Developments
12.15 Gator Cover
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Pickup Bed Covers Product Offered
12.15.3 Gator Cover Pickup Bed Covers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Gator Cover Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
