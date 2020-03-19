In 2017, the global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market size was 205000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 237400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2018-2025.

Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region.



This report focuses on the global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

State Farm

GEICO

Progressive

Allstate

USAA

Liberty Mutual

Farmers

Nationwide

Travelers

American Family

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Liability Insurance

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Personal Injury Protection

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive & Vehicle Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Liability Insurance

1.4.3 Collision Coverage

1.4.4 Comprehensive Coverage

1.4.5 Personal Injury Protection

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size

2.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in China

7.3 China Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type

7.4 China Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in India

10.3 India Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type

10.4 India Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 State Farm

12.1.1 State Farm Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 State Farm Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 State Farm Recent Development

12.2 GEICO

12.2.1 GEICO Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 GEICO Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 GEICO Recent Development

12.3 Progressive

12.3.1 Progressive Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Progressive Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Progressive Recent Development

12.4 Allstate

12.4.1 Allstate Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Allstate Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Allstate Recent Development

12.5 USAA

12.5.1 USAA Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 USAA Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 USAA Recent Development

12.6 Liberty Mutual

12.6.1 Liberty Mutual Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Liberty Mutual Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Liberty Mutual Recent Development

12.7 Farmers

12.7.1 Farmers Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Farmers Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Farmers Recent Development

12.8 Nationwide

12.8.1 Nationwide Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Nationwide Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Nationwide Recent Development

12.9 Travelers

12.9.1 Travelers Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Travelers Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Travelers Recent Development

12.10 American Family

12.10.1 American Family Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 American Family Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 American Family Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

