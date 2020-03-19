According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabis Packaging market will register a 19.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 597.9 million by 2025, from $ 292.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabis Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabis Packaging market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cannabis Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Medical Use
Recreational Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kush Supply Co.
ABC Packaging Direct
J.L.Clark
Impak
Funksac
KAYA Packaging
N2 Packaging Systems
Dymapak
Green Rush Packaging
Pollen Gear
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cannabis Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cannabis Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cannabis Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cannabis Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cannabis Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Cannabis Packaging Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Cannabis Packaging Segment by Type
2.2.1 Rigid Packaging
2.2.2 Flexible Packaging
2.3 Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Cannabis Packaging Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Cannabis Packaging Segment by Application
2.4.1 Medical Use
2.4.2 Recreational Use
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Cannabis Packaging Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Cannabis Packaging by Company
3.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Cannabis Packaging Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Cannabis Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Cannabis Packaging Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cannabis Packaging by Regions
4.1 Cannabis Packaging by Regions
4.2 Americas Cannabis Packaging Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Cannabis Packaging Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Cannabis Packaging Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Cannabis Packaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Cannabis Packaging Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cannabis Packaging by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Cannabis Packaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Cannabis Packaging Distributors
10.3 Cannabis Packaging Customer
11 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Forecast
11.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Cannabis Packaging Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Cannabis Packaging Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Kush Supply Co.
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered
12.1.3 Kush Supply Co. Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Kush Supply Co. Latest Developments
12.2 ABC Packaging Direct
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered
12.2.3 ABC Packaging Direct Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 ABC Packaging Direct Latest Developments
12.3 J.L.Clark
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered
12.3.3 J.L.Clark Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 J.L.Clark Latest Developments
12.4 Impak
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered
12.4.3 Impak Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Impak Latest Developments
12.5 Funksac
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered
12.5.3 Funksac Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Funksac Latest Developments
12.6 KAYA Packaging
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered
12.6.3 KAYA Packaging Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 KAYA Packaging Latest Developments
12.7 N2 Packaging Systems
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered
12.7.3 N2 Packaging Systems Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 N2 Packaging Systems Latest Developments
12.8 Dymapak
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered
12.8.3 Dymapak Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Dymapak Latest Developments
12.9 Green Rush Packaging
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered
12.9.3 Green Rush Packaging Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Green Rush Packaging Latest Developments
12.10 Pollen Gear
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered
12.10.3 Pollen Gear Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Pollen Gear Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
