According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabis Packaging market will register a 19.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 597.9 million by 2025, from $ 292.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabis Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabis Packaging market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cannabis Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical Use

Recreational Use

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kush Supply Co.

ABC Packaging Direct

J.L.Clark

Impak

Funksac

KAYA Packaging

N2 Packaging Systems

Dymapak

Green Rush Packaging

Pollen Gear

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cannabis Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cannabis Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cannabis Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cannabis Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cannabis Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cannabis Packaging Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cannabis Packaging Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rigid Packaging

2.2.2 Flexible Packaging

2.3 Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Cannabis Packaging Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cannabis Packaging Segment by Application

2.4.1 Medical Use

2.4.2 Recreational Use

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Cannabis Packaging Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Cannabis Packaging by Company

3.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Cannabis Packaging Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Cannabis Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Cannabis Packaging Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cannabis Packaging by Regions

4.1 Cannabis Packaging by Regions

4.2 Americas Cannabis Packaging Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cannabis Packaging Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cannabis Packaging Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Cannabis Packaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Cannabis Packaging Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cannabis Packaging by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Cannabis Packaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cannabis Packaging Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Cannabis Packaging Distributors

10.3 Cannabis Packaging Customer

11 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Forecast

11.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Cannabis Packaging Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Cannabis Packaging Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Kush Supply Co.

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered

12.1.3 Kush Supply Co. Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Kush Supply Co. Latest Developments

12.2 ABC Packaging Direct

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered

12.2.3 ABC Packaging Direct Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 ABC Packaging Direct Latest Developments

12.3 J.L.Clark

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered

12.3.3 J.L.Clark Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 J.L.Clark Latest Developments

12.4 Impak

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered

12.4.3 Impak Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Impak Latest Developments

12.5 Funksac

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered

12.5.3 Funksac Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Funksac Latest Developments

12.6 KAYA Packaging

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered

12.6.3 KAYA Packaging Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 KAYA Packaging Latest Developments

12.7 N2 Packaging Systems

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered

12.7.3 N2 Packaging Systems Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 N2 Packaging Systems Latest Developments

12.8 Dymapak

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered

12.8.3 Dymapak Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Dymapak Latest Developments

12.9 Green Rush Packaging

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered

12.9.3 Green Rush Packaging Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Green Rush Packaging Latest Developments

12.10 Pollen Gear

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Cannabis Packaging Product Offered

12.10.3 Pollen Gear Cannabis Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Pollen Gear Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

