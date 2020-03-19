According to this study, over the next five years the Eye Makeup market will register a 7.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 21400 million by 2025, from $ 16110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Eye Makeup business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Eye Makeup market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Eye Makeup value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Eyeshadow
Eyeliner
False Lashes
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Supermarket
Specialty Retailers
Online
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
L’Oreal
Amway
Estee Lauder
SHISEIDO
Amore Pacific
LVMH
Revlon
Chanel
Mary Kay
Avon
Carslan
Lansur
Mariedalgar
Sisley
Coty
Kate
Kose
Elf
Maogeping
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Eye Makeup consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Eye Makeup market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Eye Makeup manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Eye Makeup with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Eye Makeup submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Eye Makeup Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Eye Makeup Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Eye Makeup Segment by Type
2.2.1 Eyeshadow
2.2.2 Eyeliner
2.2.3 False Lashes
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Eye Makeup Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Eye Makeup Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Eye Makeup Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Eye Makeup Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Eye Makeup Segment by Application
2.4.1 Supermarket
2.4.2 Specialty Retailers
2.4.3 Online
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Eye Makeup Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Eye Makeup Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Eye Makeup Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Eye Makeup Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Eye Makeup by Company
3.1 Global Eye Makeup Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Eye Makeup Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Eye Makeup Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Eye Makeup Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Eye Makeup Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Eye Makeup Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Eye Makeup Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Eye Makeup Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Eye Makeup Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Eye Makeup Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Eye Makeup by Regions
4.1 Eye Makeup by Regions
4.2 Americas Eye Makeup Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Eye Makeup Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Eye Makeup Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Eye Makeup Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Eye Makeup Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Eye Makeup Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Eye Makeup Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Eye Makeup Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Eye Makeup Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Eye Makeup Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Eye Makeup Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Eye Makeup Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Eye Makeup Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Eye Makeup Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Eye Makeup by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Eye Makeup Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Eye Makeup Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Eye Makeup Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Eye Makeup Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Eye Makeup by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Eye Makeup Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Eye Makeup Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Eye Makeup Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Eye Makeup Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Eye Makeup Distributors
10.3 Eye Makeup Customer
11 Global Eye Makeup Market Forecast
11.1 Global Eye Makeup Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Eye Makeup Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Eye Makeup Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Eye Makeup Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Eye Makeup Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Eye Makeup Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 L’Oreal
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.1.3 L’Oreal Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 L’Oreal Latest Developments
12.2 Amway
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.2.3 Amway Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Amway Latest Developments
12.3 Estee Lauder
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.3.3 Estee Lauder Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Estee Lauder Latest Developments
12.4 SHISEIDO
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.4.3 SHISEIDO Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 SHISEIDO Latest Developments
12.5 Amore Pacific
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.5.3 Amore Pacific Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Amore Pacific Latest Developments
12.6 LVMH
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.6.3 LVMH Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 LVMH Latest Developments
12.7 Revlon
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.7.3 Revlon Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Revlon Latest Developments
12.8 Chanel
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.8.3 Chanel Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Chanel Latest Developments
12.9 Mary Kay
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.9.3 Mary Kay Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Mary Kay Latest Developments
12.10 Avon
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.10.3 Avon Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Avon Latest Developments
12.11 Carslan
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.11.3 Carslan Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Carslan Latest Developments
12.12 Lansur
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.12.3 Lansur Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Lansur Latest Developments
12.13 Mariedalgar
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.13.3 Mariedalgar Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Mariedalgar Latest Developments
12.14 Sisley
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.14.3 Sisley Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Sisley Latest Developments
12.15 Coty
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.15.3 Coty Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Coty Latest Developments
12.16 Kate
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.16.3 Kate Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Kate Latest Developments
12.17 Kose
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.17.3 Kose Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Kose Latest Developments
12.18 Elf
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.18.3 Elf Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Elf Latest Developments
12.19 Maogeping
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Eye Makeup Product Offered
12.19.3 Maogeping Eye Makeup Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Maogeping Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
