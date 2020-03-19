According to this study, over the next five years the Equestrian Apparel market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2687.5 million by 2025, from $ 2495.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Equestrian Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Equestrian Apparel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Equestrian Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Clothes
Helmets
Boot
Gloves
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Female
Male
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
UVEX
Mountain Horse
Decathlon
Pikeur
Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.
Horseware
GPA
Ariat
Kerrits
Noble Outfitters
Devon-Aire
SSG Gloves
Tredstep
KEP ITALIA
KYLIN
Parlanti
Equetech
CASCO
Equidorf
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Equestrian Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Equestrian Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Equestrian Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Equestrian Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Equestrian Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Equestrian Apparel Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Equestrian Apparel Segment by Type
2.2.1 Clothes
2.2.2 Helmets
2.2.3 Boot
2.2.4 Gloves
2.3 Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Equestrian Apparel Segment by Application
2.4.1 Female
2.4.2 Male
2.5 Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Equestrian Apparel by Company
3.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Equestrian Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Equestrian Apparel Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Equestrian Apparel by Regions
4.1 Equestrian Apparel by Regions
4.2 Americas Equestrian Apparel Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Equestrian Apparel Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Equestrian Apparel Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Equestrian Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Equestrian Apparel Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Equestrian Apparel by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Equestrian Apparel Distributors
10.3 Equestrian Apparel Customer
11 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast
11.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 UVEX
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.1.3 UVEX Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 UVEX Latest Developments
12.2 Mountain Horse
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.2.3 Mountain Horse Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Mountain Horse Latest Developments
12.3 Decathlon
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.3.3 Decathlon Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Decathlon Latest Developments
12.4 Pikeur
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.4.3 Pikeur Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Pikeur Latest Developments
12.5 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.5.3 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Latest Developments
12.6 Horseware
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.6.3 Horseware Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Horseware Latest Developments
12.7 GPA
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.7.3 GPA Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 GPA Latest Developments
12.8 Ariat
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.8.3 Ariat Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Ariat Latest Developments
12.9 Kerrits
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.9.3 Kerrits Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Kerrits Latest Developments
12.10 Noble Outfitters
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.10.3 Noble Outfitters Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Noble Outfitters Latest Developments
12.11 Devon-Aire
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.11.3 Devon-Aire Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Devon-Aire Latest Developments
12.12 SSG Gloves
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.12.3 SSG Gloves Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 SSG Gloves Latest Developments
12.13 Tredstep
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.13.3 Tredstep Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Tredstep Latest Developments
12.14 KEP ITALIA
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.14.3 KEP ITALIA Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 KEP ITALIA Latest Developments
12.15 KYLIN
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.15.3 KYLIN Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 KYLIN Latest Developments
12.16 Parlanti
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.16.3 Parlanti Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Parlanti Latest Developments
12.17 Equetech
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.17.3 Equetech Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Equetech Latest Developments
12.18 CASCO
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.18.3 CASCO Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 CASCO Latest Developments
12.19 Equidorf
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered
12.19.3 Equidorf Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Equidorf Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
