According to this study, over the next five years the Equestrian Apparel market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2687.5 million by 2025, from $ 2495.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Equestrian Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Equestrian Apparel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Equestrian Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Clothes

Helmets

Boot

Gloves

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Female

Male

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UVEX

Mountain Horse

Decathlon

Pikeur

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Horseware

GPA

Ariat

Kerrits

Noble Outfitters

Devon-Aire

SSG Gloves

Tredstep

KEP ITALIA

KYLIN

Parlanti

Equetech

CASCO

Equidorf

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Equestrian Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Equestrian Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Equestrian Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Equestrian Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Equestrian Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Equestrian Apparel Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Equestrian Apparel Segment by Type

2.2.1 Clothes

2.2.2 Helmets

2.2.3 Boot

2.2.4 Gloves

2.3 Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Equestrian Apparel Segment by Application

2.4.1 Female

2.4.2 Male

2.5 Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Equestrian Apparel by Company

3.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Equestrian Apparel Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Equestrian Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Equestrian Apparel Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Equestrian Apparel by Regions

4.1 Equestrian Apparel by Regions

4.2 Americas Equestrian Apparel Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Equestrian Apparel Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Equestrian Apparel Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Equestrian Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Equestrian Apparel Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Equestrian Apparel by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Equestrian Apparel Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Equestrian Apparel Distributors

10.3 Equestrian Apparel Customer

11 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast

11.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Equestrian Apparel Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 UVEX

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.1.3 UVEX Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 UVEX Latest Developments

12.2 Mountain Horse

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.2.3 Mountain Horse Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Mountain Horse Latest Developments

12.3 Decathlon

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.3.3 Decathlon Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Decathlon Latest Developments

12.4 Pikeur

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.4.3 Pikeur Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Pikeur Latest Developments

12.5 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.5.3 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Latest Developments

12.6 Horseware

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.6.3 Horseware Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Horseware Latest Developments

12.7 GPA

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.7.3 GPA Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 GPA Latest Developments

12.8 Ariat

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.8.3 Ariat Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Ariat Latest Developments

12.9 Kerrits

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.9.3 Kerrits Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Kerrits Latest Developments

12.10 Noble Outfitters

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.10.3 Noble Outfitters Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Noble Outfitters Latest Developments

12.11 Devon-Aire

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.11.3 Devon-Aire Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Devon-Aire Latest Developments

12.12 SSG Gloves

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.12.3 SSG Gloves Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 SSG Gloves Latest Developments

12.13 Tredstep

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.13.3 Tredstep Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Tredstep Latest Developments

12.14 KEP ITALIA

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.14.3 KEP ITALIA Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 KEP ITALIA Latest Developments

12.15 KYLIN

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.15.3 KYLIN Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 KYLIN Latest Developments

12.16 Parlanti

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.16.3 Parlanti Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Parlanti Latest Developments

12.17 Equetech

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.17.3 Equetech Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Equetech Latest Developments

12.18 CASCO

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.18.3 CASCO Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 CASCO Latest Developments

12.19 Equidorf

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Offered

12.19.3 Equidorf Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Equidorf Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

